Only two suspected COVID-19 cases found in Puerto Vallarta schools since classes began

So far, in face-to-face classes in Puerto Vallarta, only 2 suspected cases of Covid-19 have been detected, according to Dr. Jaime Álvarez Zayas, director of the 8th Health Region of the Jalisco Health Secretariat based in Puerto Vallarta.

“In the first week back to school we had a report of one or two suspicious cases, but those cases were not inside the school, they were at home or in some other place where they were affected,” said the health officer in the region.

Once these suspected cases were detected, the minors were referred to health services, he added. “If in those cases the school director informs us, and the minor is sent to IMSS, ISSSTE or a Health Center, so that they can receive treatment in case it COVID is confirmed,” he explained.

Despite the fact that there are only two suspected cases, Álvarez Zayas recalled the measures that must be taken during their stay in classes, but also outside the classrooms, because only in this way can contagions be avoided.

“If the parent observes that their child has any symptoms, fever, headache, diarrhea, cough, then do not take them to school. The second thing is that children should properly use face masks at all times in school, in addition to frequent hand washing, disinfectant gel, and maintain a healthy distance, and to follow the protocols established by the school”, he explained.

