Patience urged due to the outbreak of potholes in Bahía de Banderas

Pothole repairs in Bahía de Banderas face delays due to rain. Crews are working between Mezcales and San Vicente and will move to San José del Valle next.

The Bahía de Banderas municipal government is asking residents for patience as seasonal rains continue to hamper efforts to repair potholes across the region’s roads.

Ramón Álvarez, Director of Municipal Public Services, explained that the ongoing pothole repair campaign is making its way through various parts of the municipality. However, he acknowledged that the rainy season has significantly slowed progress.

“Repairs are actively underway, but wet conditions make it impossible to work in many areas,” Álvarez said. “The patching work requires dry ground, and with the recent rains, we’ve experienced unavoidable delays.”

At present, municipal crews are focused on the road leading to El Colomo, particularly the stretch between Mezcales and San Vicente. This section has seen some of the most urgent repair needs, and authorities are targeting a completion date of Saturday, June 28, if weather allows.

Once the Mezcales–San Vicente section is complete, the repair crews will shift their attention to San José del Valle. According to Álvarez, this area also has a significant concentration of potholes, many of which have worsened due to increased water infiltration during the rains.

“This time of year, it’s normal for potholes to multiply quickly,” Álvarez added. “The rain softens the ground beneath the asphalt, and the traffic does the rest. It’s a problem we face every rainy season.”

Municipal officials have reiterated that they are committed to maintaining the roads, but they need the public’s cooperation during this particularly challenging period.

Drivers are urged to use caution, especially on roads under repair or in poor condition, and to remain patient as crews work to restore safe driving surfaces across Bahía de Banderas.

Authorities also reminded residents that while the number of potholes may be frustrating, road crews are doing what they can to address the worst-affected areas first, in accordance with the available weather windows and logistical support.

The municipality’s Public Services department is expected to provide further updates on social media as repairs continue and weather conditions evolve.

