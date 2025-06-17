Península de los Sueños Tourist Resort Threatens Dispossession of Local’s Land in Baja California Sur

/ By

La Paz

Farmers from San Vicente de Los Planes ejido are fighting to protect 584 hectares of land from a mega-tourism project backed by a foreign company and a controversial court ruling.

Farmers in San Vicente de Los Planes, Baja California Sur, are locked in a 22-year battle to defend their communal lands from what they call an aggressive land grab by Boca de la Salina, the company behind the controversial Península de los Sueños mega-tourism project. The conflict centers on 584 hectares of coastal land along the Gulf of California, part of a total of 1,750 hectares granted to the ejido by presidential decree in 1968.

According to Lourdes Márquez Moyrón, president of the ejido commission, the conflict escalated after the Superior Agrarian Court (Tribunal Superior Agrario, TSA) ruled in favor of the company on January 31, 2024. In response, the ejido filed a juicio de amparo—a constitutional injunction—arguing that the decision violates their agrarian rights.

“This is not just about land,” said Márquez Moyrón. “It’s about the lives and futures of over 2,000 families who have legally settled and developed these lands since the early 1990s.”

The ejido asserts that Boca de la Salina, with alleged support from previous state and municipal administrations, is attempting to nullify three property titles issued in 1993. These titles, granted after reforms to Article 27 of the Constitution allowed ejidos to sell communal lands, were used to establish homes and infrastructure for thousands of residents.

Epigmenio Trasviña, legal representative for the ejido, said the attempted boundary relocation is at the heart of the dispute. “By shifting the boundary lines, the company is effectively trying to erase our legal claims and seize 584 hectares and over 5,000 meters of beachfront,” Trasviña explained. “This threatens not only our property but the social structure of the entire community.”

The Península de los Sueños project, located about 50 kilometers south of La Paz, is one of the largest proposed tourism developments in the region. The plan envisions luxury villas, condominiums, hotels, a marina, golf and soccer fields, and even a private airport—all designed to cater to high-end tourism. Its location near the beaches of La Ventana and Punta Arenas makes it a highly coveted area for investors.

Despite the project’s grand vision, environmental and social concerns have cast a long shadow. In 2015, Mexico’s Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) recommended against approving the development due to its potential impact on the fragile coastal ecosystem. Nevertheless, Boca de la Salina has pushed forward, and the ejidatarios claim that the company continues to act as though approval is inevitable.

“They’ve had the red carpet rolled out for them by past administrations,” said Márquez Moyrón. “Their representatives were welcomed at government offices and the Punta Arenas hotel, while our people were ignored. It’s a betrayal. These politicians chose private profit over public welfare.”

Ejido leaders say they are determined to defend their rights and land allocations, granted over five decades ago. They accuse authorities of a pattern of favoritism toward the foreign-backed consortium and of ignoring social justice in favor of economic gain.

The social consequences of the potential dispossession are already being felt. Many residents fear that losing legal recognition of their properties could lead to mass displacement and the collapse of a closely-knit community built over decades.

“What’s at stake here is more than beachfront property,” Trasviña said. “It’s a way of life, the legacy of a land grant meant to ensure security for generations. We will continue to fight through the courts and beyond.”

As the legal battle continues, the case has become a flashpoint for broader concerns in Baja California Sur about unchecked tourism development and the erosion of ejido rights. With land values along the Gulf of California soaring, local communities face mounting pressure from investors seeking prime real estate for luxury projects.

For the ejido of San Vicente de Los Planes, the fight is far from over. Their amparo remains under review, and leaders vow to continue resisting any attempts to dispossess their lands, calling for national attention and solidarity in their decades-long struggle.

Farmers from San Vicente de Los Planes ejido are fighting to protect 584 hectares of land from a mega-tourism project backed . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • potential-tropical-cyclone-five-southern-mexico-hurricane-forecastPotential Tropical Cyclone Five Could Become Hurricane Before Making Landfall in Southern Mexico Potential Tropical Cyclone Five may strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico, bringing dangerous winds, heavy rains, and life-threatening flooding. Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is gaining strength and organization off the Pacific coast of Guatemala and is forecast to become a hurricane as it approaches southern Mexico by Wednesday or Thursday, according…
  • no-kings-day-protest-mexico-city-2025Mexico City joins global ‘No Kings Day’ protests Demonstrators in Mexico City took part in No Kings Day to denounce Trump’s use of military force and demand respect for migrant communities in the United States. Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Mexico City on Saturday as part of “No Kings Day,” a global demonstration denouncing authoritarianism in the United States and…
  • A Strong Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate Could Shift Mexican Real Estate Pricing TrendMexico’s Real Estate Market Booms as Foreign Buyers Rush to Invest Mexico’s real estate market is surging as foreign buyers seek affordable homes and high ROI in hotspots like Puerto Vallarta. Find out what’s fueling the boom. A surge in international interest is rapidly transforming Mexico’s property market, turning popular tourist towns into high-demand real estate hubs. With a mix of affordability, lifestyle appeal, and growing…
  • heavy-rains-flooding-queretaro-june-2025Heavy rains cause flooding and road closures in Querétaro Intense rainfall in Querétaro led to river overflows, flooded streets, and road closures over the weekend. Authorities are monitoring river levels and urging residents to stay alert. Intense rainfall over the weekend caused flooding and mobility disruptions across several areas of Querétaro, as rivers overflowed and drainage systems failed under pressure. While no serious injuries…
  • mexico-50-peso-silver-coin-2025Mexico’s New 50-Peso Silver Coin Will Celebrate Pre-Hispanic Cultures Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies announced 20 new silver coins, including a 50-peso piece honoring pre-Hispanic cultures, set to enter circulation in November 2025. In a move to celebrate and preserve Mexico’s rich cultural heritage, the Chamber of Deputies announced the upcoming circulation of 20 new silver coins, including a striking 50-peso piece that will be…
  • skydiver-rescued-puerto-vallarta-palm-treeSkydiver rescued after getting stuck in Puerto Vallarta palm tree A skydiver from Monterrey was rescued after becoming trapped in a palm tree in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities confirm he suffered only minor injuries. Authorities in Puerto Vallarta responded to an unusual emergency on Monday afternoon after a skydiver became trapped in a palm tree in a condominium complex near the beach. The incident prompted a…
  • puerto vallarta cruisesPuerto Vallarta is gearing up for major upgrades at its maritime terminal Puerto Vallarta’s port prepares to expand its docks to accommodate larger cruise ships, with new infrastructure and tourism projects planned to boost economic growth. Puerto Vallarta is gearing up for major upgrades at its maritime terminal, with the expansion of three docks aimed at keeping pace with the cruise industry’s growing shift toward larger vessels.…
  • tropical-storm-erick-oaxaca-hurricane-warningTropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk. The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country's southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top