Peso steadies at MXN 19.71 per dollar, strongest level in six months amid weakening dollar

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Mexican peso held firm on Monday, closing at 19.7141 per dollar and touching an intraday low of 19.5847, its best showing since October. The day’s range—book‑ended by a high of 19.7672—left the currency virtually unchanged from Friday’s reference of 19.7124, yet confirmed a steady appreciation trend fueled by a markedly softer greenback.

The Dollar Index (DXY) slid 1 percent to 98.39, pressured by fresh doubts over the U.S. policy outlook as former president . . .