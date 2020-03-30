Plácido Domingo is hospitalized in Mexico after being diagnosed with coronavirus

Plácido Domingo was hospitalized in a hospital in Acapulco, Mexico, with complications related to the coronavirus. The 79-year-old singer was diagnosed with the disease last week.

The Spanish tenor’s representative informed media that “he is doing well and responding to treatment”.

Plácido Domingo announced on his Facebook that he was diagnosed with coronavirus and published a statement on his social networks on Sunday, March 22.

“I feel it is my moral duty to announce that I tested positive for COVID19, the Coronavirus. My family and I are all in self-isolation for as long as is considered medically necessary,” he said after being diagnoses last week.