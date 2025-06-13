Plan to Replace Nayarit’s Ciudad de las Artes with New Stadium Sparks Protests

Tepic

Nayarit officials plan to demolish Ciudad de las Artes in Tepic to build a new stadium, sparking protests from artists and environmentalists over the loss of a key cultural and green space.

Tepic, Mexico – State officials in Nayarit have proposed demolishing the Ciudad de las Artes cultural complex in Tepic to build a new soccer stadium named Nicolás Álvarez Ortega (NAO), provoking protests from students, artists and environmentalists who say the project threatens the region’s cultural and ecological heritage.

The planned stadium will occupy 25,000 square meters and feature 16,700 square meters of built space with seating for 12,564 spectators. Planners also intend to include a 600-square-meter State School of Music and a Hall of Fame within the complex. The total investment is estimated at 315 million pesos, and the construction timetable spans 18 months.

To make room for the stadium, an existing amphitheater, a skatepark and the Escuela de Música will be demolished. Social media posts already show fallen trees and piles of debris at the site, alongside images of demonstrators raising their voices against the razing of public spaces dedicated to art and community activities.

Governor Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero announced on May 29, 2025, that the Ciudad de las Artes would be dismantled to facilitate the stadium project, which he pegged at a cost of 300 million pesos. Officials from the Secretariat of Infrastructure of Nayarit have vowed to relocate trees from the site to minimize environmental damage.

Opponents argue the demolition will eliminate an important cultural hub. The Ciudad de las Artes currently hosts music and dance schools with a combined enrollment of around 580 students, community workshops and the Parque de la Dignidad, a green space where citizens have planted dozens of trees over the years. “We’re losing more than concrete and steel,” said one local artist. “We’re erasing spaces where our youth find expression.”

Environmental groups warn the project could disrupt local ecosystems and question the need for another stadium in the region given the presence of existing facilities. Student collectives have gathered roughly 4,000 signatures on a petition demanding a halt to the demolition and calling for genuine citizen consultation and a full environmental impact study before any work continues.

Supporters of the stadium maintain it will offer critical opportunities for sports, cultural events and youth engagement. They point out that Tepic’s previous stadium was torn down in 2009, and believe the new venue can honor the city’s soccer tradition while serving broader community needs.

Nayarit authorities face mounting pressure to balance infrastructure development with preserving the state’s cultural sites and natural assets. Organizers on both sides say the coming weeks will be decisive, with potential court challenges and further demonstrations on the horizon if officials proceed without broader public input.

