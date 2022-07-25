Polyamory: Judge in Mexico grants marriage certificate for man to marry two women

After almost two years of waiting, a man managed to marry two women in the state of Puebla, which has caused controversy in Mexico because this type of marriage is not recognized by law.
This was possible since the subject filed an Amparo on December 22, 2020, which was admitted by the Eighth District Judge in matters of Civil, Administrative, and Labor Amparo and Federal Trials, Pedro Arroyo Soto on July 20.
The Amparo was filed under the argument that it would be discriminatory to deny the petition after the complainant had established that “his sexual orientation is polyamory.”
This consists, according to the explanation of the judge, in those relationships made up of more than two people simultaneously.
“Normally, there is a type of indirect discrimination, which occurs when the rules and practices are apparently neutral, but the result of their content or application translates into disproportionate treatment of people or groups from a different situation given their sexual orientation, known as polyamory.”, he pointed out in the sentence.
This Amparo protects those involved from articles 294 and 297 of the Civil Code of the state in which it is specified that marriage and concubinage are made up of two people, which the judge considered contravenes the first article of the Constitution.
Since it recognizes that no person will be discriminated against for reasons of ethnicity, religion, gender, age, disabilities, social or health status, opinions, marital status, and sexual preferences, as was the case in this legal filing.
Therefore, it is “considered that the challenged articles are unconstitutional because they contain a description that tacitly and unjustifiably excludes relationships between several people of the same or different sex, from access to marriage and cohabitation.”
“The foregoing allows us to conclude that in the standards claimed, the legislator of the state of Puebla violates the principles of equality and non-discrimination to the detriment of the complainant”
This measure was only granted to the people who filed the protection, so not everyone will be able to do the same, although it could open a door for this type of union.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Crocodile attacks two American tourists taking a night swim in Puerto Vallarta The Civil Protection Unit in Puerto Vallarta reported that two people were attacked by a crocodile in the tourist destination, resulting in both injuries, and were taken to a hospital for medical attention. According to Jalisco Civil Protection, the attack happened on Bocanegra Beach, in the Marina Vallarta neighborhood, when a crocodile attacked two people.…
- World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency; Puerto Vallarta with most cases in Mexico The World Health Organization ( WHO ) declared monkeypox a global health emergency. The classification is the highest alert the WHO can issue and follows a global uptick in cases. So far, more than 16,000 cases have been reported in 75 countries, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported. There are currently only two other…
- Breathalyzer operations continue in Puerto Vallarta This weekend, two “Saving Lives” breathalyzer operations were implemented at random points in the city with the intention of guaranteeing the safety of the inhabitants and visitors of Puerto Vallarta. On Friday, it was installed on Calle Politécnico Nacional and Avenida México, where a total of 9 tests were applied, of which 8 were for…
- Polyamory: Judge in Mexico grants marriage certificate for man to marry two women After almost two years of waiting, a man managed to marry two women in the state of Puebla, which has caused controversy in Mexico because this type of marriage is not recognized by law. This was possible since the subject filed an Amparo on December 22, 2020, which was admitted by the Eighth District Judge…
- New survey shows more people consider Puerto Vallarta unsafe in the past three months Insecurity continues to be one of the issues that most worries Mexicans, since more and more citizens feel less safe in the locality where they live. According to the National Urban Public Safety Survey (ENSU) prepared by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) last June, 67.4% of the population over 18 years of…