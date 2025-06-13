Ponant unveils new Baja California itineraries for 2026-27 season

Baja California

Discover the new Baja California itineraries by Ponant for the 2026–27 season with eco and culture-focused voyages aboard Le Bellot and a Smithsonian Journeys expedition.

Ponant Explorations has rolled out a new ten-night cruise series in Mexico’s Baja California for the winter 2026–27 season, sailing aboard its expedition ship Le Bellot. The voyages mark the culmination of a three-year collaboration with local communities to craft an immersive eco- and culture-rich program running from January through March 2027.

Each “Exploration in the Heart of Baja California” departure sails roundtrip from Cabo San Lucas, with four identical itineraries designed to spotlight the region’s unique environment and heritage. Travelers will explore UNESCO-designated marine areas, encountering coral reefs, whales, sea lions and other wildlife, then venture inland to desert canyons and small coastal towns.

Samuel Chamberlain, CEO of Ponant Explorations Group in the Americas, emphasized respect for both nature and local residents. He noted that the itineraries reflect the advancements of Cabo Pulmo locals in eco-tourism and position the destination as a model of marine conservation. Chamberlain added that the cruises delivered “refined French flair and service” just a short flight from major U.S. gateways.

In addition to Le Bellot sailings, Ponant will operate a special Smithsonian Journeys expedition on February 10, 2027. This voyage features two onboard experts leading a lecture series on the region’s history, culture, environment and wildlife, reinforcing the line’s alliance with the Smithsonian Institution’s travel program.

José Sarica, Ponant’s Director of Research & Development Expedition Experience, described the project as a significant challenge and privilege. He said the line’s priority is to put local communities and the environment at the heart of every journey. Sarica underscored the responsibility to share this exceptional environment and inspire guests to carry forward its conservation values.

Ponant notes that by tapping local logistical resources for shore excursions and activities, it aims to strengthen partnerships among authorities, the private sector and civil society. The line also released a documentary earlier this year, profiling the scouting trip by Sarica and his team to offer viewers deeper insight into the region and Ponant’s transformative travel philosophy.

With these new Baja California itineraries, Ponant delivers an accessible adventure that blends wildlife encounters, cultural immersion and conservation education—offering travelers an up-close look at one of North America’s most compelling coastlines.

