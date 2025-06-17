Power Outage Protest Shuts Down Highway in Monterrey for Three Hours

/ CFE, protests / By

Monterrey

Residents blocked the National Highway in Monterrey for nearly three hours in protest over a prolonged electricity outage affecting several neighborhoods.

Residents of Valle del Cristal blocked the National Highway in Monterrey for nearly three hours Monday morning to protest a prolonged power outage that has left them without electricity since Friday. The demonstration, which disrupted traffic in one of the city’s busiest corridors, reflects growing frustration with repeated electrical failures across the metropolitan area.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., demonstrators gathered near the La Cantera event hall, obstructing the three center lanes of the highway running south to north. Motorists were forced to reroute onto side lanes, causing significant congestion. The protest was overseen by officers from Monterrey police, Fuerza Civil, and local traffic authorities.

“We’ve had constant problems with low voltage and blackouts, and CFE still hasn’t fixed it,” said protester Oscar Leal, referring to the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE). “We’ve now gone almost 72 hours without power. Soon we’ll be without water too because the pumps can’t run.”

Leal added that while CFE crews have occasionally replaced fuses, the underlying cause of the outages remains unaddressed. “We’ve been suffering from this for years, and this latest blackout was the last straw,” he said.

Valle del Cristal wasn’t the only neighborhood affected by the outage. Residents in El Barro, Las Jaras, and Los Cristales also reported being without power over the weekend, highlighting the widespread nature of the issue.

Around 9:00 a.m., a CFE crew arrived at the protest site. An hour later, a technician told residents that the blackout stemmed from excessive electricity demand but assured them the crew would remain until power was restored. Protesters began dispersing shortly thereafter, and traffic flow gradually resumed.

This morning’s protest adds to a growing list of demonstrations sparked by electricity issues across the Monterrey metro area. On March 17, residents of Valle de San Francisco in Escobedo blocked Camino Real Avenue after enduring a six-day outage. In 2023, a series of power-related protests erupted following Storm Alberto, with roads such as Juan Pablo II, Río Nazas, Eugenio Garza Sada, Camino Real, and Manuel Clouthier being shut down by frustrated citizens.

Concerns over the state’s energy infrastructure continue to mount. Just last week, ABC Noticias reported that business advocacy group Caintra and the Nuevo León Energy Cluster issued a joint warning about potential systematic blackouts in the coming months. They urged immediate investment in electricity generation and transmission capacity to avoid further disruption to homes and industry.

Residents in the affected neighborhoods say they remain wary, especially as summer temperatures climb and demand for electricity increases. Many fear that if long-term solutions aren’t implemented soon, the current wave of outages and protests may only escalate.

Residents blocked the National Highway in Monterrey for nearly three hours in protest over a prolonged electricity outage affecting several neighborhoods.

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • potential-tropical-cyclone-five-southern-mexico-hurricane-forecastPotential Tropical Cyclone Five Could Become Hurricane Before Making Landfall in Southern Mexico Potential Tropical Cyclone Five may strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico, bringing dangerous winds, heavy rains, and life-threatening flooding. Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is gaining strength and organization off the Pacific coast of Guatemala and is forecast to become a hurricane as it approaches southern Mexico by Wednesday or Thursday, according…
  • no-kings-day-protest-mexico-city-2025Mexico City joins global ‘No Kings Day’ protests Demonstrators in Mexico City took part in No Kings Day to denounce Trump’s use of military force and demand respect for migrant communities in the United States. Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Mexico City on Saturday as part of “No Kings Day,” a global demonstration denouncing authoritarianism in the United States and…
  • A Strong Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate Could Shift Mexican Real Estate Pricing TrendMexico’s Real Estate Market Booms as Foreign Buyers Rush to Invest Mexico’s real estate market is surging as foreign buyers seek affordable homes and high ROI in hotspots like Puerto Vallarta. Find out what’s fueling the boom. A surge in international interest is rapidly transforming Mexico’s property market, turning popular tourist towns into high-demand real estate hubs. With a mix of affordability, lifestyle appeal, and growing…
  • heavy-rains-flooding-queretaro-june-2025Heavy rains cause flooding and road closures in Querétaro Intense rainfall in Querétaro led to river overflows, flooded streets, and road closures over the weekend. Authorities are monitoring river levels and urging residents to stay alert. Intense rainfall over the weekend caused flooding and mobility disruptions across several areas of Querétaro, as rivers overflowed and drainage systems failed under pressure. While no serious injuries…
  • mexico-50-peso-silver-coin-2025Mexico’s New 50-Peso Silver Coin Will Celebrate Pre-Hispanic Cultures Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies announced 20 new silver coins, including a 50-peso piece honoring pre-Hispanic cultures, set to enter circulation in November 2025. In a move to celebrate and preserve Mexico’s rich cultural heritage, the Chamber of Deputies announced the upcoming circulation of 20 new silver coins, including a striking 50-peso piece that will be…
  • skydiver-rescued-puerto-vallarta-palm-treeSkydiver rescued after getting stuck in Puerto Vallarta palm tree A skydiver from Monterrey was rescued after becoming trapped in a palm tree in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities confirm he suffered only minor injuries. Authorities in Puerto Vallarta responded to an unusual emergency on Monday afternoon after a skydiver became trapped in a palm tree in a condominium complex near the beach. The incident prompted a…
  • puerto vallarta cruisesPuerto Vallarta is gearing up for major upgrades at its maritime terminal Puerto Vallarta’s port prepares to expand its docks to accommodate larger cruise ships, with new infrastructure and tourism projects planned to boost economic growth. Puerto Vallarta is gearing up for major upgrades at its maritime terminal, with the expansion of three docks aimed at keeping pace with the cruise industry’s growing shift toward larger vessels.…
  • tropical-storm-erick-oaxaca-hurricane-warningTropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk. The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country's southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top