Protests intensify over Cozumel’s fourth cruise pier as residents defend reefs

As Cozumel approves a fourth cruise pier, residents and divers protest to protect coral reefs, public beaches, and local infrastructure from unchecked tourism growth.

Cozumel is facing rising tension as construction plans for a fourth cruise ship terminal move forward despite pushback from environmentalists, divers, scientists, and residents. The proposed dock, located near the Villa Blanca reef, is being promoted as a way to increase tourism and stimulate the local economy. But for many islanders, it threatens more than it promises.

Muelles del Caribe, the company behind the project, has secured permits from federal agencies and recently won a key court ruling. The company insists that the project complies with all environmental laws and includes mitigation strategies developed through public consultation. Company spokesperson José Luis Cervantes said more than 250 comments were reviewed and 21 programs were implemented to protect the environment during all phases of the project.

But not everyone is convinced. Opposition has intensified in recent months, with street marches, legal challenges, and even underwater protests taking place to stop the pier. In May, more than 40 divers descended near the reef holding banners that read, “Don’t touch the reef” and “We want life, not piers.” Protesters argue the area is home to coral, seagrasses, and marine life that are already under stress from climate change and pollution.

“We are watching a small group profit while putting the reef and island at serious risk,” said José Urbina Bravo, a marine conservation advocate who joined the underwater demonstration.

Local conservation groups have filed several legal injunctions to block construction, arguing that no updated environmental carrying-capacity study has been conducted since 2014. So far, most lawsuits have been dismissed. Courts have ruled that the plaintiffs failed to show direct personal harm, although challenges continue.

Petitions opposing the dock have gathered over 150,000 signatures. Scientists and activists say the project could undo years of reef restoration and block access to public beaches. They also warn the island’s infrastructure is already struggling with waste management and water supply.

Marine biologist Germán Méndez said building near the Villa Blanca and Paraíso reefs risks destroying areas where restoration efforts have helped revive coral populations. “Tourists come to see life on the reef—not concrete docks,” he said.

Cozumel already has three cruise ship terminals. Critics point out that they operate at just over 50 percent capacity. In 2024, the island welcomed about 4.6 million cruise visitors. Protesters argue that more piers won’t solve economic problems, since most cruise spending benefits tour operators and foreign-owned companies, not local businesses.

The new dock could bring as many as 18,000 additional tourists per day. Activists say this would overwhelm the island’s sewage system and emergency services. “This isn’t just about the reef—it’s about quality of life for everyone who lives here,” said Cozumel resident Karla Rodríguez, who joined a recent protest.

Despite growing opposition, Muelles del Caribe maintains the project is legal, beneficial, and respectful of the environment. The company says it remains open to dialogue, but community members say the government and developers are not listening.

As legal appeals move through the courts and demonstrations continue, the fight over Cozumel’s fourth pier is becoming a defining moment for the island. Residents and scientists say this is more than a debate over tourism infrastructure—it’s a battle for the soul of the Mexican Caribbean.