Puebla Cumbia Fest breaks world record with 9,000 fans and 50 sonideros

Puebla Cumbia Fest 2025 drew over 9,000 attendees and broke a world record with 50 sonideros performing live. The event marked Puebla as the global capital of cumbia.

This past Sunday, June 15, Puebla made history as more than 9,000 people gathered at Paseo Bravo for the Puebla Cumbia Fest 2025—a record-breaking sonidero event that has now positioned the city as a global reference for cumbia culture.

Organized by the Association of United Puebla Musicians A.C. and backed by the State Government through the Secretariat of Art and Culture, the festival celebrated the heart and soul of cumbia music in a family-friendly, vibrant atmosphere. The gathering featured 10 hours of nonstop performances, uniting thousands of people in song, rhythm, and dance.

The climax of the day saw an unprecedented moment: 50 sound artists performing simultaneously in front of a crowd of 5,000, delivering cumbia anthems like “Cumbia Buena,” “No Me Engañes Nunca,” and “La Negrita.” Among the most celebrated was Jaime Guzmán’s Sonido Famoso, who had fans dancing and cheering late into the evening.

The full lineup showcased a dynamic mix of groups including Mexikolombia, Los Telez, Los DeAkino, Los Yes Yes, Maravilla, Giles Show, Cumbia Nova, Las Priego, Sonido Famoso, and Sonido Los Juniors, along with numerous local, national, and international talents who electrified the stage.

The sheer scale of the event broke a national music sound record and drew attention not just for its numbers, but for its cultural significance.

Alejandra Pacheco Mex, head of the Secretariat of Art and Culture, presented awards to participating acts in recognition of their artistic contributions. “These musicians aren’t just entertainers,” she said. “They’re cultural ambassadors who helped showcase Puebla as the heart of global cumbia.”

Governor Alejandro Armenta’s administration emphasized the importance of supporting diverse cultural expressions. According to the state’s official statement, events like this are part of the broader vision of “Pensar en Grande” (“Thinking Big”), which aims to strengthen Puebla’s collective identity and cultural presence both nationally and internationally.

The record-setting event has sparked conversations about Puebla becoming the official capital of cumbia, thanks to its rich musical heritage and the passion of its artists and fans.

For those who missed the live experience, image galleries and full recordings from the Puebla Cumbia Fest 2025 can be found on the official Facebook pages of “Secretaría de Cultura Puebla” and “Músicos Poblanos Unidos.” They offer a visual testament to a day filled with rhythm, community, and cultural pride.

With this landmark festival, Puebla didn’t just host a music event—it etched its name into cumbia history.