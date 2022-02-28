Puerto Vallarta and Talpa de Allende work together with joint tourism promotions

The municipalities of Puerto Vallarta and Talpa de Allende will strengthen their alliance in terms of tourism promotion, which will contribute to making this Magical Mountain Town also an option for national and foreign visitors who visit Puerto Vallarta.

The Director of Tourism and Economic Development, Ludvig Estrada Virgen, met at the municipal palace with Gisela María Palomera Osoria, councilor who chairs the Tourism Commission, who is also responsible for the Directorate of Tourism and Economic Promotion, and José Armando Gradilla Robles, Secretary General of Talpa de Allende.

“For us it is very important to create an alliance between the governments of Talpa and Vallarta to offer joint tourist experiences, that is why we have come to resume ties in terms of promotion, take advantage of the benefits that both destinations have and combine them to attract more visitors”, Gisela Palomera pointed out.

Talpa de Allende is a Magical Town in the Western Sierra that focuses primarily on religious tourism, a fundamental part of the Pilgrim’s Route, but currently also bets on ecological tourism and rural tourism, producer of crafts and rich gastronomy.

“Puerto Vallarta receives a large number of national and foreign tourists and we want Talpa to be another attraction for them, we seek to work together with both governments to be facilitators so that tourism can travel safely to our municipality and know what we have to offer. And although we are a two-hour drive away, many people who live in the region are not aware of our festivities,” she added.

The representatives of the mountain municipality brought printed information on the attributes of Talpa in cultural, gastronomic, and natural matters, detailing the rich calendar of pilgrimages that it celebrates throughout the year.

Ludvig Estrada Virgen, head of Tourism in Puerto Vallarta, stressed that they will seek to resume events in conjunction with mountain municipalities, such as cultural presentations, for which “we have also already established contact with representatives of Mascota and San Sebastián del Oeste, the other two Magical Towns of the Western Sierra”.

