Puerto Vallarta bus driver flees scene after hitting pedestrian

Unibus driver hits a pedestrian causing serious injuries; the driver is on the run.

On Tuesday morning, September 28, a Unibus driver on the Pitillal-La Aurora public transportation bus route ran over a 29-year-old male. The events occurred at Av. Francisco Medina Ascencio, crossing with Libramiento .

The male was hit directly against the windshield glass of the bus leaving him seriously injured on the street.

The driver of the public transport unit got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving the bus, passengers, and money in the street, after seeing the severity of the pedestrian’s injuries.

Elements of the Municipal Police (PV-321), Municipal Transit on PV-273 as well as Civil Protection Paramedics and Firefighters arrived at the site who provided first aid to the pedestrian.

The male named Freddy Alberto García was rushed to a hospital in ambulance B-0671 .

Elements of the Municipal Police mounted an operation to find the whereabouts of the driver, however, so far no such arrest has been made.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN