Puerto Vallarta celebrates 104th anniversary

“Puerto Vallarta celebrates every day and today we celebrate the 104th anniversary as a municipality and 54 years as a city,” Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, when leading the solemn session for the double anniversary of the destination.

Professor Michel made a remembrance of this land that since its inception, as a small town, was admired for its natural wonder, the richness of its land, and its sweet charm, which has as its best emblem the kindness of its people, and that is something we should all be proud of.

“Tell them that Puerto Vallarta has a whole history, something that began back in 1851, because in the mountainous part there was a mining company, ‘Minera El Cuale’, but who supplied salt for the treatment of silver, that was Don Guadalupe Sánchez, who arrived here on December 12, 1851; it is said that the lords of Cuale took time to come for the product and then he decided to build a palapa and from there began what is now Puerto Vallarta”, he recalled.

He added that 67 years passed, so that on May 31, 1918, by decree of the State Congress, it became a municipality and was given the name of Puerto Vallarta, in honor of the lawyer and former governor, Ignacio Vallarta, and it would be in 1968, also on May 31, when by decree it would also rise to the category of city.

The mayor highlighted important moments in the history of this destination, which have built the Puerto Vallarta that we know today. “I have seen the development, I have seen the transformation of our port,” he said.

Professor Michel emphasized that “this is a day that all of us from Vallarta and all of those who already come from other parts celebrate because Vallarta continues to grow, we have 5 million foreign tourists who come to Puerto Vallarta and many other nationals, so it is great that we are celebrating this anniversary of Puerto Vallarta.”

On behalf of the state governor, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, the secretary of Transportation in Jalisco, Diego Monraz Villaseñor, stressed that Puerto Vallarta is a land whose men and women have raised the state of Jalisco, a city that stands out in terms of security, economic promotion, employment generation, and peace.

“I wish everyone that it continues to be a land of good, hard-working, successful people, and that Puerto Vallarta continues to be an international benchmark of what it means to be from Jalisco,” said the official.

Previously, the general secretary of the city council, Felipe de Jesús Rocha Reyes, read the decrees corresponding to the elevation to municipality and city of the port. Similarly, the chronicler of the City, Juan Manuel Gómez Encarnación, read a brief historical review.

At the end of the solemn session, the plenary session of the city council, together with the Secretary of Transportation and special guests, made the traditional cutting of the anniversary cake, while the mariachi sang in honor of this municipality.

