Puerto Vallarta Celebrates 107th Anniversary with 2025 Vallarta Prize Awards

In an emotional ceremony marking Puerto Vallarta’s 107th anniversary as a municipality, Rafael Yerena Zambrano was awarded the prestigious 2025 Vallarta Prize in the “Ignacio Luis Vallarta Ogazón” category. Presented by Mayor Luis Munguía at the Aquiles Serdán Open-Air Theater, this recognition celebrates Yerena Zambrano’s exceptional career and significant contributions to the development of Puerto Vallarta. Her work has distinguished her as a model of leadership and dedication, inspiring the community and reinforcing Puerto Vallarta’s pride as a destination forged by exemplary citizens.

