Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – In an ongoing effort to curb the spread of diseases transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, such as dengue, Zika, and chikungunya, nearly 2,000 tons of junk have been removed from urban areas of Puerto Vallarta this year. This significant achievement was reported by Jaime Álvarez Zayas, director of the Eighth Health Region under the Jalisco Ministry of Health.