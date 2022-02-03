Puerto Vallarta expects 19 cruise ships to arrive in February

Puerto Vallarta will welcome 19 cruise ship arrivals during the month of February, according to the maritime authority in the city.

After 18 arrivals were registered in January, the nautical activity in the city remains steady during the month of February, starting on day 1 with the arrival of the Carnival Panorama cruise ship, and later on day 2, registering the first of five double arrivals. On this occasion, with the Majestic Princess at Pier 3 and the Zuiderman at Pier 1.

The activity continues on Friday the 4th with the arrival of the Ruby Princess at Pier 1 and for the following week, Tuesday the 8th will be the opportunity for a new arrival of the Carnival Panorama that will dock at Pier 1. On Wednesday the 9th, the Majestic Princess repeats its arrival at Pier 3 and the Emerald Princess at Pier 1. The Grand Princess will arrive at Pier 1 on Thursday the 10th.

For the third week of February, the activity continues on Tuesday the 15th with the Carnival Panorama and the Emerald Princess that will dock at Piers 3 and 1, respectively.

Again, on Wednesday the 16th, the Majestic Princess will return to dock at Pier 3, and the following day, the Norwegian Bliss will arrive at Pier 1.

Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.Or if you would like to make a one-time donation to show support for independent news make a donation here.

During the fourth and week of February, the Carnival Panorama returns to Puerto Vallarta on Tuesday the 22nd and will dock at Pier 1, and later on Wednesday the 23rd, the arrival of the Majestic Princess will arrive at Pier 3, and the following day, the Norwegian Bliss will arrive at Pier 2.

On Thursday the 24th, the Koningsdam, and the Zuiderman will arrive in Vallarta docking at Piers 3 and 1, respectively, to conclude this month’s activity on Thursday the 25th with the arrival of the Navigator of the Seas at Pier 2.

With this schedule, Puerto Vallarta will have received 37 cruise ships by the end of February, reaffirming the reactivation of the shipping sector in this tourist destination.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN