Puerto Vallarta has a notable increase in security after killing of ex-governor

After the murder of the former governor of Jalisco, Aristóteles Sandoval at dawn last Friday, more than one hundred elements of the Jalisco State Police arrived in Puerto Vallarta with the aim of reinforcing security in the city, where several violent criminal acts have been registered in recent months.

The state agents arrived in at least 17 trucks, two armored units, and eight motorcycles.

They made a patrol from north to south and vice versa on Francisco Medina Ascencio Boulevard, where the Distrito 5 restaurant and bar is located, the scene of the murder of Jalisco’s ex-governor.

The convoy was installed at the entrance to the city and plans to carry out patrols in support of the municipal police and the installation of checkpoints at various points throughout the city.

Yesterday afternoon, a Jalisco State Police helicopter conducted reconnaissance overflights in the vicinity of the Distrito 5, while on the ground the Army, Navy, and National Guard carried out surveillance tours around the property.

The Attorney General of Jalisco continues with the collection of evidence, with reports that staff at the restaurant cleaned the crime scene before police arrived and surveillance video was removed. Authorities are asking the public to provide any photos or video that they may have captured around the time of the shooting.