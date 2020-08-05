Puerto Vallarta has low expectations for tourism over the next few months

Puerto Vallarta has low expectations for tourism in the coming months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico, and around the world.

Puerto Vallarta closed the month of July with an average occupation of more than 22%, according to data from the Municipal Tourism Office.

The city’s low season for tourism typically lasts August until the beginning of November, however, 22% occupancy in the 39 open hotels open, brings a new low to the tourism industry for Puerto Vallarta.

As the Puerto Vallarta Hotel and Motel Association has already commented, it won’t be until the end of the year, at least that is the expectation, that all hotels will open their doors, as the low occupancy and the havoc that the pandemic has left in tourism does not guarantee the success of its opening today.

However, hotels can only operate at 30 percent of their capacity, so this little more than 22 percent, represents almost 80 percent of their allowed capacity, but in all the rooms available in Puerto Vallarta, does not represent 10 percent of the existing total.

“The truth is that this occupation does not represent much, but at least we are working,” said one of the hoteliers in the city, who hopes that over the months this will improve, especially for the holiday season at the end of the year.

The expectation is that this average will continue until the end of this month, a period in which the virtual period of classes restarts, so that in September and October, the occupation decreases to recover again in the long-awaited holiday season at the end of the year.

Mexico, like many other countries, have put faith in their economy and tourism in the development of a vaccine by the end of the year. Without a vaccine, the tourism industry in Puerto Vallarta should prepare for a much longer economic impact.

Even if a vaccine is developed before the end of the year, it could take six months to distribute and vaccinate enough of the world’s population to give confidence in international travel.