Puerto Vallarta International Cabaret Festival will arrive to celebrate its fifth edition

After two years of absence, the Puerto Vallarta International Cabaret Festival returns to celebrate its fifth edition from October 13 to 22. The unique meeting is a space to celebrate, have fun, dare, and criticize each other through comedy, music and acidity, sarcasm, and ingenuity.
After four annual editions held since 2016, mainly in the self-managed cultural space La Gata Foro Bar, the Puerto Vallarta International Cabaret Festival returns thanks to the collaboration between both public and private organizations in the town.
In addition, in a commitment to increase the scope of the project, this year the program includes artistic presentations in public spaces such as the Arches of the Malecón in Puerto Vallarta, the La Lija Sports and Cultural Center, and the Main Square of Ixtapa.
“The companies invited to this edition are from Cuba, Argentina, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Guadalajara, Querétaro, and Puerto Vallarta, they will debate on stage love, sexuality, gender violence, politics, and diversity. In addition, the Festival will offer spaces for reflection and learning through two artistic professionalization workshops and a discussion on cultural management. declared Coral Arroyo, General Director of the Festival.
An ideal place to meet, laugh, criticize our problems and reconstruct ourselves through humor, satire, and music, which become a perfect means of communication to connect directly and empathetically with the audience in an atmosphere of inclusion and freedom.
