Puerto Vallarta leads the state in COVID-19 infections per capita

It comes as no surprise that Puerto Vallarta now ranks as the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in Jalisco after the city threw huge parties for the Christmas and New Year holidays. Although the State ordered the cancelation of events in Puerto Vallarta for New Year, the city moved forward with their fireworks display and brought together an estimated 10,000 ´people to the Malecon to celebrate.

After the holidays, Puerto Vallarta is the municipality of Jalisco with the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 cases, according to the latest cut issued by the State Secretary of Health, which is why special attention has been paid to the evolution of the pandemic.

Until the summary issued this week, Puerto Vallarta had more than 21,000 accumulated cases, however, in recent weeks the new infections have brought the number of active cases to more than 200 and the cases exceeds 70 people per 100,000 inhabitants, up from 35 cases per 100,000 the week before Christmas, doubling COVID-19 over the holidays and still increasing.

However, the growing number of cases has not represented, at the moment, a problem for hospitals nor have they generated a greater number of deaths.

According to official data, after each holiday period, a new wave of the coronavirus begins in Jalisco, being the municipalities with high tourist demand the most affected, such as those of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, and municipalities with religious tourist demand.

Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.Or if you would like to make a one-time donation to show support for independent news make a donation here.

The circulation of Sars-Cov2 and its different variants such as Delta and Ómicron in Jalisco has caused a rebound in cases in recent days, although 84% of the population has at least one dose of the vaccine against this virus, specialists call to maintain hygiene measures, social distancing, and go for a test in case of presenting signs and symptoms, and whether or not they are immunized.

The Board of Health has not determined changes regarding the economic activities allowed in the State, but it will meet on January 14 to determine the actions to take to return to the classroom and, if necessary, announce new measures for the State.

Nationally, 20,626 infected were added in the last 24 hours, as well as 94 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of positive cases in a single day is the highest since last September 11, when there were 26,744 in the midst of the so-called “third wave”.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN