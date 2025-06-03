News to Know in Puerto Vallarta for Today, June 3, 2025

Stay updated with Puerto Vallarta news June 3 2025: key stories on American kidnappings, Malecón renovations, human rights challenge, missing persons findings, and more.

Residents and visitors should stay informed about key developments from June 2 and early June 3. From public safety alerts to infrastructure projects and community milestones, here are the top stories shaping Puerto Vallarta today.

Americans Kidnapped After Dating App Meetings

U.S. Consulate General Guadalajara confirmed that multiple American tourists have been kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta after meeting individuals through dating apps. The incidents, reported on June 2, prompted a consular alert urging travelers to exercise caution and verify the identity of anyone they meet online. Consular officials are coordinating with Mexican authorities, offering legal assistance and helping families stay informed. A Level 3 travel advisory remains in effect for Jalisco, warning visitors to avoid high-risk situations and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Human Rights Group Challenges Foreign Tourist Tax

On June 2, the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) filed a constitutional challenge against Puerto Vallarta’s foreign tourist tax for 2025, arguing it violates federal law and discriminates against non-residents. The tax, introduced last January, imposes a fee on international visitors to fund coastal conservation and public services. Opponents claim the levy unfairly burdens foreign tourists and could deter travel. Municipal officials defended the measure, stating it will finance beach cleanup and improve local infrastructure. The Supreme Court will review the case in the coming weeks to determine whether the tax stands or must be rescinded.

Malecón Renovation Project Kicks Off

Municipal authorities announced on June 2 that an 18 million-peso renovation of the Malecón will begin in late June, aiming to revitalize the iconic seaside promenade. Workers will repair damaged slabs, upgrade LED lighting, refurbish fountains, and install new benches along the 12-block stretch. Officials expect construction to finish by early winter 2025. While sections will close periodically, city leaders say the upgrades will attract more tourists and boost the local economy. Beachfront vendors and tour operators have already started coordinating detours and alternative access points to minimize disruption during the work.

Missing Persons Search Uncovers Skeletal Remains

An operation led by the State Commission for the Search of Missing Persons in Jalisco (COBUPEJ) unearthed skeletal remains and personal effects on May 30 in the Santa Cruz de Quelitlán area and Vallarta Centro neighborhood, Puerto Vallarta. The search, which ran from May 26 to May 30, involved drone scans, georadar sweeps, and ground excavations. Forensic teams transported the remains to the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences for testing to confirm identities. As of late April, COBUPEJ records show 513 missing-person cases in Puerto Vallarta, highlighting an ongoing regional crisis fueled by organized crime and insufficient investigation resources. Local authorities continue to urge residents with information to come forward.

Puerto Vallarta Celebrates 107th Anniversary

On June 2, the city marked its 107th anniversary as a municipality with the 2025 Vallarta Prize Awards ceremony, held at the municipal palace . Mayor Luis Héctor Hernández acknowledged community leaders and cultural figures for their contributions to art, tourism, and social initiatives. Awardees included local artists, nonprofit organizers, and educators who have promoted Puerto Vallarta’s heritage. Festivities continued along the Malecón with live music performances, traditional dance exhibitions, and a kite-flying event at Playa de los Muertos. Organizers expect thousands of residents and visitors to attend this weekend’s celebrations.

NOAA Notes 40 Percent Chance of New Storm “Barbara”

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on June 2 that a low-pressure system off southern Mexico has a 40 percent chance of developing into Tropical Storm Barbara over the next week. Sea surface temperatures near 28–29 °C and moderate wind shear could allow gradual organization. If Barbara forms, it will be the second named storm of the 2025 Eastern Pacific season. While models diverge on exact timing, area marinas and beachfront resorts are checking preparedness plans. Tour operators advise travelers to monitor weather updates, as potential tropical activity could bring rain and gusty winds to coastal areas by late week.

PuRR Project Releases June 2025 Update

PuRR Project, the nonprofit feline shelter just north of Puerto Vallarta, shared its June report on June 2, noting successful sterilizations and several adoptions. The shelter hosted a vaccination clinic that served over 100 cats and kittens. Executive director Ana Sánchez highlighted the need for foster volunteers as the rainy season approaches, which historically increases stray populations. Community fundraisers, including a beach cleanup and adoption fair on June 7 at Playa Conchas Chinas, aim to raise resources for medical supplies and cage expansion. Local supporters are encouraged to volunteer or donate to assist ongoing rescue efforts.