Elizabeth Taylor Chocolate Martini With a Cause Now Pouring at Tryst Hotel Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – The new house cocktail at Tryst Hotel Puerto Vallarta does more than sweeten a night out. It ties a local pour to a legacy that helped save lives. Starting today, guests can order the Elizabeth Taylor Chocolate Martini Puerto Vallarta at the hotel’s bar and know that each glass gives back.

The recipe is simple on purpose. Bartenders shake Tito’s Vodka, Kahlua, and chocolate syrup over ice, then serve it up. The drink traces its spirit to a playful mix Elizabeth Taylor and Rock Hudson made while filming “Giant” in 1955. It’s a throwback with intent, poured in a city that welcomes people from everywhere.

At Tryst Hostel Puerto Vallarta, one dollar from every Elizabeth Taylor Chocolate Martini goes to The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF). The giveback is built in, not a one-off stunt. Order the cocktail, and a donation follows.

Honoring a voice that never wavered

Tryst Hospitality frames the drink as a promise, not just a special. “This cocktail is more than just a toast, it’s a tribute,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder of Tryst Hospitality. “Elizabeth Taylor talked about AIDS publicly before anyone else would. She hosted the first fundraisers, stood beside our community when others wouldn’t, and used her voice when it mattered most. In life, she was our champion, and in death, she continues to be. This is our way of honoring her legacy and continuing the fight to end HIV in America.”

ETAF welcomed the move. “We’re honored to continue Elizabeth’s legacy through this meaningful partnership with The Abbey and Tryst Hospitality,” said Cathy Brown, Executive Director of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. “Elizabeth believed in using every platform to raise awareness and funds for the fight against HIV. This initiative brings her spirit into spaces where community thrives, and we’re grateful to Tryst Hospitality for helping us carry her mission forward.”

How the giveback works at Tryst Hostel For every Elizabeth Taylor Chocolate Martini sold at Tryst Hostel Puerto Vallarta, $1 goes directly to The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. The venue also guarantees a minimum annual donation to support ETAF’s mission, regardless of cocktail sales, with matching support from featured spirit brands encouraged where possible.

A local pour with a larger purpose

Puerto Vallarta has long been a meeting place for celebration and care. This cocktail folds both into one order. The flavors are indulgent. The action is immediate. Guests can sit at the bar, ask for the drink by name, and know that a dollar moves to a group working toward an AIDS-free world.

The campaign is active now at Tryst Hostel Puerto Vallarta. Staff can answer questions about the recipe, the donation, and the partnership. If you want to do a little more, order a second round for a friend. The math is easy to follow.

About The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Founded in the spirit of Elizabeth Taylor’s advocacy, ETAF directs funds to programs that aim for an AIDS-free world. Learn more or give directly at www.etaf.org.

Available now in Puerto Vallarta

The Elizabeth Taylor Chocolate Martini is on the menu and pouring. Ask your bartender for details. Enjoy the drink. Appreciate the story behind it. Most of all, take pride that a sweet cocktail can carry real weight, right here in Puerto Vallarta.