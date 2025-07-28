Los Arcos de Mismaloya Turns 50

Los Arcos de Mismaloya Turns 50, but Puerto Vallarta Forgets

July 28, 2025
Los Arcos de Mismaloya, one of the most recognizable natural landmarks along Mexico’s Pacific coast, quietly reached its 50th anniversary as a federally protected marine refuge on July 28—without a single official event to mark the milestone. Indeed, Los Arcos de Mismaloya turns 50 with little fanfare. Despite its status…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN