Puerto Vallarta Morning Coffee News – 7 things to watch this Monday, March 16, 2026

Puerto Vallarta starts this Monday with traffic disruptions, holiday-weekend crowds, and a dry-season fire watch shaping the day. Because this is an early-morning briefing, part of the local file comes from Sunday night reporting that is still affecting conditions today.

The biggest practical issue this morning is the road picture. TV Azteca Jalisco reported at 6:57 a.m. that the Guadalajara–Puerto Vallarta autopista was closed in the direction of the coast on the stretch from Ixtlán de Río to beyond Carrillo Puerto, Nayarit, after a crash at kilometer 86. Separately . . .

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