Puerto Vallarta river cleanup

Puerto Vallarta river cleanup campaign aims to stop beach pollution

July 22, 2025
Next weekend, municipal crews and volunteers will move upstream. The city will clean rivers and streams to stop waste before it reaches the bay. The push comes days after the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) declared Camarones, Mismaloya and Cuale beaches unfit for swimming. City leaders…
