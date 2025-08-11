Storm in Mexico City Grounds Flights, Disrupting Travel in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – Severe weather in Mexico City over the weekend led to the temporary suspension of operations at Benito Juárez International Airport (AICM), creating a ripple effect that reached the Pacific coast. At Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR), five flights were canceled and one was delayed on Sunday and early Monday as airlines scrambled to adjust schedules.

The Pacific Airport Group (GAP), which operates Puerto Vallarta’s air terminal, confirmed that all cancellations involved Aeroméxico routes connecting Puerto Vallarta and Mexico City.

The affected flights were:

Aeroméxico flight AMX 339, Puerto Vallarta to Mexico City, scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Aeroméxico flight AMX 338, Mexico City to Puerto Vallarta, scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Aeroméxico flight AMX 341, Puerto Vallarta to Mexico City, scheduled for 9:44 p.m. Sunday.

Aeroméxico flight AMX 340, Mexico City to Puerto Vallarta, scheduled for 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Aeroméxico flight AMX 331, Puerto Vallarta to Mexico City, scheduled for 6:01 a.m. Monday.

In addition, Volaris flight VOI 281, departing Puerto Vallarta for Mexico City at 8:26 p.m. Sunday, was delayed.

Why storms in Mexico City affect other airports Mexico City International Airport (AICM) is the busiest in the country and a major domestic hub. When operations there are disrupted, it often triggers cancellations and delays at regional airports. Airlines must adjust schedules, reposition aircraft, and manage crew availability, which can lead to cascading impacts even in cities hundreds of kilometers away.

Mexico City Airport Flooding

The disruption originated at AICM, where heavy rain on Sunday caused significant flooding on runways and taxiways. Airport authorities confirmed that both of the airport’s runways were temporarily closed to traffic.

According to the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), the closures lasted several hours, with the first runway reopening at 12:05 a.m. Monday and the second at 6:00 a.m. The delay meant that dozens of early-morning flights on Monday were also affected.

In total, 104 flights were canceled and 14,892 passengers were impacted by the storm-related closure. The majority of those flights were either bound for or departing from domestic destinations, though some international routes were also affected.

Benito Juárez International Airport (AICM) Located just east of Mexico City’s downtown, AICM handles more than 50 million passengers annually. It operates two main runways: 05 Left – 23 Right and 05 Right – 23 Left. Due to the city’s location in a high-altitude valley prone to heavy seasonal rains, the airport has a history of temporary closures during severe weather.

Passenger Frustrations and Airline Response

Travelers stranded in Puerto Vallarta faced long lines at ticket counters and limited rebooking options. Some were offered hotel accommodations, while others had to wait at the airport overnight for the next available flight.

Aeroméxico issued a statement apologizing for the inconvenience, noting that passenger safety remains the priority during weather-related events. Volaris also confirmed that affected passengers could reschedule without additional fees.

Local tourism officials in Puerto Vallarta expressed concern that continued disruptions during the rainy season could impact visitor confidence. While storms of this magnitude are not daily occurrences, they are not unusual between June and September.

With both runways at AICM now operational, airlines are working to restore normal schedules. However, passengers with upcoming travel plans between Puerto Vallarta and Mexico City are advised to check flight status before heading to the airport, as delays may continue while airlines reposition aircraft and clear backlogs.