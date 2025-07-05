Puerto Vallarta police chase ends in deadly collision in Bahía de Banderas

A Puerto Vallarta police chase along Highway 200 ended in a deadly collision in Bahía de Banderas, leaving two people dead.

A high-speed chase that began in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and ended in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, left at least two people dead and raised new questions about police engagement and road safety in the region. According to preliminary reports, officers from the Puerto Vallarta Municipal Police initiated pursuit of a white pickup truck after its occupants exited the designated tolerance zone on Avenida Tecnológico and allegedly exchanged gunfire with law enforcement.

The pickup truck fled south along Francisco Medina Ascencio Avenue, weaving through traffic as officers followed. When the vehicle crossed into Nayarit on Federal Highway 200, the pursuit continued at high speed toward the coastal town of Bucerías. Eyewitnesses reported hearing several gunshots during the chase, though authorities have not yet confirmed the shooting exchange.

Near Bucerías, the pickup truck collided head-on with a Pacific Autotransportes freight vehicle. The force of the impact sent the pickup off the road, where it came to rest on the asphalt shoulder. First responders arriving at the scene discovered two bodies beside the wrecked pickup. Authorities believe both were occupants of the fleeing truck, but neither has been formally identified.

Police secured the area and closed a section of Highway 200 for several hours as forensic teams processed the scene. A spokesman for the Nayarit State Police confirmed the fatalities but deferred further comment pending results of the ongoing investigation.