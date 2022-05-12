Puerto Vallarta prepares for National Tsunami Warning Drill

Puerto Vallarta is preparing to participate in the National Tsunami Warning Drill, to be held next Monday, May 16, on the Mexican Pacific coast, under the hypothesis of a magnitude 8.2 earthquake, off the coast of Jalisco.
This exercise is organized by the National Tsunami Warning System (SINAT) and the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC), through the agencies and institutions belonging to it, with the purpose of testing the operational means available, as well as the opportunity to examine the response procedures and protocols in the event of a possible tsunami, as established in the manual prepared by the Tsunami Warning Center (CAT).
In Puerto Vallarta, the work of this drill will be carried out by the State Unit for Civil Protection and Firefighters of Jalisco (UEPCBJ), in coordination with the Municipality’s Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters; and will have the participation of public institutions, the hotel sector, and some companies from the coastal strip.
In the case of the municipality, evacuation exercises will be carried out in the buildings of the Municipal Administrative Unit (UMA) and the Central Municipal Presidency, for which the internal brigades of the different areas have been summoned to the previous meetings to review the protocols established for these cases.
The UEPCBJ announced on its official website the realization of this drill, with the activation of the Tsunami Warning System alarms, next Monday, May 16, at 10:40 a.m., for which it invited the population and visitors of the coastal strip to participate in this preventive exercise.
The objectives of this exercise are, among others, to exercise and evaluate the operation of the National Tsunami Warning System, to validate the issuance of CAT products, and to test the response time.
Likewise, validate the procedures to respond to a tsunami of local origin, such as exercising the operational capacity of the Local Civil Protection Units in support of the population; improving operational capacity; validating the dissemination of alerts and information or advice to emergency units and the public, among other aspects.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Authorities searching Nueva Castilla Motel again for new evidence in the Debanhi Escobar case Authorities in Nuevo León carried out a new search of the Nueva Castilla Hotel in pursuit of new evidence in the investigation of the death of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa. The search is focused on the restaurant area, a point from which images were obtained from a couple of video surveillance cameras, in which Debanhi’s…
- 1 dead, 6 injured in shootings in Mexican resort of Cancun At least one person has died and six more have been injured in a shooting that occurred Friday night in Cancun. The shooting began at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Kabah Avenue, in the nightlife heart of the tourist resort. According to local press reports, there were simultaneous attacks on two bars located on the same…
- Puerto Vallarta signs letter of intent to receive assistance from U.S to reduce violence USAID will provide technical assistance for the implementation of activities and programs focused mainly on the prevention of homicides. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the mayors of the municipalities of Guadalajara, Zapopan, El Salto, Tlaquepaque, Tlajomulco, Tonalá, and Puerto Vallarta signed a letter of intent with the aim of establishing commitments…
- First storm of the Pacific Hurrican season could form on Friday 13th The first tropical cyclone of the 2022 season could reach the Pacific Ocean this weekend, between Friday the 13th and Sunday the 15th, as announced by Alejandra Méndez Girón, the general coordinator of the National Meteorological Service (SMN). If the cyclone forms, it will be named Agatha. Likewise, the coordinator revealed that there are favorable…
- They predict 17 named storms for the 2022 Pacific hurricane season starting May 15 The 2022 hurricane season in the Pacific Ocean area will begin on May 15, according to meteorological projections in Mexico, and experts predict that there will be greater activity than last year. For 2022, 9 hurricanes and 8 tropical storms are predicted for the Pacific Ocean; that is, 17 named storms when the typical number…