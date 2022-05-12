Puerto Vallarta prepares for National Tsunami Warning Drill

Puerto Vallarta is preparing to participate in the National Tsunami Warning Drill, to be held next Monday, May 16, on the Mexican Pacific coast, under the hypothesis of a magnitude 8.2 earthquake, off the coast of Jalisco.

This exercise is organized by the National Tsunami Warning System (SINAT) and the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC), through the agencies and institutions belonging to it, with the purpose of testing the operational means available, as well as the opportunity to examine the response procedures and protocols in the event of a possible tsunami, as established in the manual prepared by the Tsunami Warning Center (CAT).

In Puerto Vallarta, the work of this drill will be carried out by the State Unit for Civil Protection and Firefighters of Jalisco (UEPCBJ), in coordination with the Municipality’s Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters; and will have the participation of public institutions, the hotel sector, and some companies from the coastal strip.

In the case of the municipality, evacuation exercises will be carried out in the buildings of the Municipal Administrative Unit (UMA) and the Central Municipal Presidency, for which the internal brigades of the different areas have been summoned to the previous meetings to review the protocols established for these cases.

The UEPCBJ announced on its official website the realization of this drill, with the activation of the Tsunami Warning System alarms, next Monday, May 16, at 10:40 a.m., for which it invited the population and visitors of the coastal strip to participate in this preventive exercise.

The objectives of this exercise are, among others, to exercise and evaluate the operation of the National Tsunami Warning System, to validate the issuance of CAT products, and to test the response time.

Likewise, validate the procedures to respond to a tsunami of local origin, such as exercising the operational capacity of the Local Civil Protection Units in support of the population; improving operational capacity; validating the dissemination of alerts and information or advice to emergency units and the public, among other aspects.

