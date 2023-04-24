Puerto Vallarta Ranks Among Top Five Safest Tourist Cities in Mexico According to Cicotur

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – According to the Center for Research and Tourism Competitiveness (Cicotur) Anahuac’s analysis of the National Survey of Urban Public Insecurity (ENSU) by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), Puerto Vallarta ranks among the top five tourist cities in Mexico with the best rating of public safety by its inhabitants. Among these top five, Puerto Vallarta is one of the three that showed an improvement in the most recent ENSU.
Los Cabos has the lowest perception of insecurity by its residents, followed by Saltillo, Tampico, Mérida, and Puerto Vallarta. Of these five destinations, Saltillo, Mérida, and Puerto Vallarta registered an improvement in their residents’ perception of security. The list continues with La Paz, Mazatlán, Aguascalientes, the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office of CDMX, and Querétaro.
On the other hand, the five most unsafe tourist cities, according to their inhabitants, are Zacatecas, Colima, Toluca, Cancun, and Guadalajara. The results of the ENSU highlight the enormous challenge that Mexican tourist destinations continue to face in terms of security, with few exceptions.
While Los Cabos, Mérida, and Puerto Vallarta stand out for their positive perception of security, the results for Guadalajara, Cancún, Toluca, Colima, and Zacatecas are worrisome. CICOTUR warns of the need for continued efforts to improve public safety in Mexican tourist destinations.
It should be noted that placement as a safe city in the survey does not imply a lower crime rate than other locations. The survey only measures how safe residents in a city feel and does not use actual crime statistics to determine which cities rank as the safest.
