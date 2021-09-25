Puerto Vallarta receives certificate for promoting healthy lifestyles

The Ministry of Health of the State of Jalisco (SSJ), awarded Puerto Vallarta the certification as a Health Promoting Municipality, for implementing different actions to improve the health conditions of the people in Vallarta, as well as promoting healthy lifestyles, disease prevention, and actions to have a physical and psychosocial environment that contributes to individual and family well-being.

“Since the beginning of this government administration, we have worked intersectionally in the Puerto Vallarta municipality and Sanitary Region VIII, through various actions and health fairs, with the purpose of advising and working in a coordinated manner to align health activities”, said Jaime Álvarez Zayas, director of Sanitary Region VIII during the certification ceremony.

“Once Puerto Vallarta complied with the requirements of these processes, we can today, Friday, September 24, receive from our state authorities; Certification to the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, as a Health Promoting Municipality ”, stated the director.

A Health Promoter municipality is one that, once a social pact has been achieved between the representative organizations of civil society, the institutions of the different sectors, and the local political authorities, commits and executes health actions with a view to improving the quality of life of the population.

Some of the actions undertaken include the installation of the Municipal Health Committee; update the Situational Health Diagnosis of the Municipality of Puerto Vallarta; training and updating of public servants on health issues; creation of the Municipal Work Program for the Promotion of Health of the Municipality of Puerto Vallarta.

Likewise, health promotion projects were developed such as prevention of cervical cancer and breast cancer, obesity care, suicide prevention, Vallarta Without Dengue initiative, and prevention of heart disease.

