Puerto Vallarta registers a 28% increase in COVID-19 cases in the past week

After three consecutive weeks of decline, Puerto Vallarta once again recorded an increase in weekly COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 20,498 COVID-19 infections and 758 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 384 reported cases in the past seven days (September 12 – September 18), compared to 300 cases in the seven days prior (September 5 – September 11), for an increase of 28% compared to the previous seven-day period.
On September 18, the Ministry of Health reported 11,711 infections and 765 deaths due to COVID-19 nationwide in the past 24-hours, which means that the accumulated cases increased to 3,564,694, while the death toll rose to 271,303 since the pandemic began in Mexico.
According to the daily report on COVID-19 nationally in Mexico, epidemiological week number 35 closed with a decrease of 12% in estimated cases of SARS-CoV-2 compared to the previous week. Although Puerto Vallarta reported an increase of 28%. In addition, 74,344 active cases, which represent 2% of the total reported during the entire pandemic, that is, people who have presented symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days, were reported.
In the last five weeks, there was an increase in the infections of people in the age range of 18 to 29 years, placing it as the group most prone to contracting the virus, followed by the sector of 30 to 39 years and those from 40 to 49 years old.
Currently, Mexico is the third country in the world with the most deaths from the coronavirus, only below the United States, Brazil, and India; and it is number 13 in the number of infections, according to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University.
