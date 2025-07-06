Puerto Vallarta Removes Trash from Clandestine Dumping Sites

/ By

Puerto Vallarta News

The Directorate of Efficient Services cleared clandestine trash dumping sites in Puerto Vallarta across seven neighborhoods, urging residents to report and prevent new piles.

In a targeted effort to protect public health and the environment, the Directorate of Efficient Services launched a clean-up operation across multiple neighborhoods in Puerto Vallarta this week. Teams from the Efficient Services Department removed piles of debris, branches, mattresses and old furniture from sites identified through citizen reports.

Crews focused on seven key neighborhoods—Ramblases, Magisterio, San Esteban, Villa Las Flores, Las Juntas, Ixtapa and El Nogalito—where clandestine trash dumping Puerto Vallarta residents flagged as hazardous to both health and local waterways. “Based on citizen reports and in coordination with the citizen participation departments, we have detected and addressed several accumulation points,” said Javier Navarro, Director of Efficient Services. “We urge the public to work together to identify these areas and prevent further accumulations, so that Puerto Vallarta remains clean.”

During the current rainy season, uncollected waste can block drains, storm gutters and roadways. Floodwaters carry refuse into rivers and coastal areas, increasing the risk of waterborne diseases and harming marine life. Navarro warned that even small piles of litter pose major risks when heavy rains hit. “Clearing these sites now prevents flooding and protects our beaches and rivers from pollution,” he added.

The clean-up crews operated under a coordinated plan that used citizen tips to map hot spots. Teams arrived at dawn on July 4 in Ramblases to clear an abandoned lot filled with discarded furniture and tree trimmings. By midday, they moved to Magisterio, where residents had stacked old mattresses along a side street. Each removal site was documented and photographed before and after work, then assigned follow-up inspections to discourage repeat dumping.

Local officials also installed signage in high-risk zones warning against illegal waste disposal. The signs list the municipal hotline for reporting clandestine dumps and note potential fines under local ordinances. “Posting these warnings makes clear that dumping on sidewalks or vacant lots will not be tolerated,” said María López, head of the Citizen Participation Office. “We’ve already seen a drop in new piles since the signs went up.”

To keep momentum, the government issued guidelines for responsible waste handling. Households are asked to schedule large-item pickups through the municipal website or hotline. Neighbors are encouraged to organize block-level clean-up days and to share information on social media channels.

Residents generally welcomed the initiative. Antonio Reyes, a homeowner in San Esteban, said the removal of a hidden dump behind his street eased health concerns. “We had rats and mosquitoes every night,” he said. “Now the crews cleared it, and the area feels safer for our children.”

The Efficient Services Department plans to repeat these interventions monthly, targeting new sites as they appear. Officials hope that sustained work and community vigilance will eliminate clandestine dumping over time.

Navarro reiterated the call to action: “A clean city begins with the participation of everyone. Report any irregular accumulations and follow proper disposal channels. Together we can keep Puerto Vallarta healthy and vibrant.”

