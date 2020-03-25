Puerto Vallarta reports five suspected cases of COVID-19

Official information from the Federal Government Health Secretariat indicates that there are currently 5 suspected cases of COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta. Of those cases, there are 4 women and 1 man; still under study.

Of the 826 suspected cases reported by the Ministry of Health of the Federal Government, as of March 23, 5 were located in Puerto Vallarta.

According to the information taken from the official documents of the SSa, there are 4 women and 1 man who are under observation and awaiting test results, or in their case confirm, that they are infected with the coronavirus.

The first case is a 35-year-old woman who traveled to Spain and it’s suspected she was infected with the coronavirus overseas.

Additionally, there are a couple of women aged 24 and 42 respectively who traveled to the United States.

There is also a 24-year-old man who recently traveled to Spain and is under study and finally, a 46-year-old woman, who is believed to have been infected locally.

None of the five cases have been confirmed through proper testing, health authorities are still awaiting results but taking precautions and treating the five individuals as infected until COVID-19 can be ruled out or confirmed.

Puerto Vallarta has not reported any cases of COVID-19, however, the State of Jalisco currently has the most recorded cases in the country.

The complete list of suspected cases from the Federal Government of Mexico can be downloaded here.