Puerto Vallarta Seeks To Establish a Sister City Relationship with Naples or Sicily

US Halts Mexican Avocado Imports Following Attack on Inspectors in Michoacán

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The lucrative avocado trade between Mexico and the United States has come to an abrupt halt. Since June 15, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has blocked imports of Mexican avocados following an incident where two American inspectors were detained and assaulted by community members in Aranza, Michoacán. The inspectors were…