Puerto Vallarta Tax on Foreigners Punishes Tourists for Local Government Inefficiency and Corruption

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – In a controversial move, the newly elected administration in Puerto Vallarta has introduced a new tax on foreign visitors to help address a staggering 400 million peso budget deficit uncovered after the departure of the previous government. The decision, announced on November 9, 2024, comes just a month after the city revealed the missing funds, raising questions about the role of corruption and financial mismanagement in municipal governance.
