Puerto Vallarta Urged to Renew Tourism Strategy and Embrace Future Identity

Puerto Vallarta News

Tourism experts at the Jalisco 2030 forums in Puerto Vallarta call for a modern, inclusive, and diversified tourism vision to reposition the beach city for future generations.

At the recent Jalisco 2030 tourism consultation forums held in Puerto Vallarta, leading tourism experts stressed the urgent need for the destination to rethink, renew, and diversify its tourism model to ensure long-term sustainability and appeal.

The forum brought together industry leaders such as Carrie Wilder, Senior Director at Expedia Group; Claudia Herrera Vargas, Director of Destinations for Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean at Despegar; Enrique Calderón Fernández, Vice President at Opscale & Posadas Group; Felipe Pires, Vice President of Ibero-America at Beautiful Destinations; and Eduardo Valdez González, Senior Policy Manager at InStrag and Airbnb Public Policy Consultant. Together, they addressed the theme of inclusion under the evolving concept of “all-inclusive”—a term they believe should go beyond hotel offerings and reflect the inclusivity of all visitors and stakeholders in Puerto Vallarta’s future.

The consensus was clear: Puerto Vallarta must not rest on its laurels. Despite being a well-established destination, it faces a crucial crossroads where adaptation is no longer optional. “Renew or die,” one panelist stated bluntly, encapsulating the sense of urgency.

Speakers acknowledged Puerto Vallarta’s many strengths—its natural beauty, vibrant culture, and potential for growth—but emphasized that these advantages are not being fully leveraged. One major concern raised was the lack of a clearly defined and communicated identity. Upon arriving at the city’s airport, visitors are not immediately welcomed with branding or imagery that signals arrival at a premier beach destination. Instead, what stands out is the growing emphasis on real estate development over tourism, which some believe dilutes Vallarta’s image as a vacation hub.

“The argument for positioning the destination must be refreshed,” one expert noted. Others added that the city needs to actively reach younger generations, rethinking its strategy and committing to a unified vision for the future. Digitalization and modernization of the city’s tourism infrastructure were described as imperative steps—but ones that must be taken with care to preserve the unique character and identity of the port.

More than just a campaign, panelists argued that Puerto Vallarta requires a comprehensive and forward-thinking vision that aligns its tourism offerings with the expectations of tomorrow’s travelers. The current brand identity, they said, feels outdated and fragmented.

Local stakeholders, including representatives from tourism chambers and service providers, echoed the panel’s concerns. They called for modernization efforts that maintain the essence of Vallarta as a distinctly Mexican beach destination—one that blends tradition, quality service, and rich cultural experiences.

The panel urged the tourism sector to re-evaluate how Puerto Vallarta is marketed and experienced. “The destination must be crowed about,” one speaker remarked, encouraging boldness in promoting what makes Vallarta exceptional. They also stressed the need for stronger emotional connections with tourists, strategic storytelling, and a clear brand message that unites local businesses, government entities, and international platforms.

As the Jalisco 2030 consultation continues, the spotlight remains on Puerto Vallarta’s ability to evolve. With increasing competition from other beach destinations across Mexico and Latin America, the time for action is now. Experts believe that with the right investment, vision, and respect for its cultural identity, Puerto Vallarta can reposition itself as the number one destination in the country.

