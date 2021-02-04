Puerto Vallarta will lose 60 monthly flights from Canada

The Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reported that due to the restrictions implemented by Canada as of January 31 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Puerto Vallarta will stop receiving around 60 monthly flights that were made from that country to this tourist destination.

According to the GAP, four airlines flew to Puerto Vallarta: Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing Airlines, and Air Transat.

On January 29, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the suspension of all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean from January 31 to April 30.

The new restrictions, in response to the most contagious variants of the coronavirus, include the obligation for all travelers arriving in Canada to keep 14 days of quarantine in a hotel at their own expense.

The Secretary of Tourism of the Government of Mexico, Miguel Torruco Marqués, affirmed that the prevention measures announced by the Government of Canada could generate a decrease of up to 791,000 tourists from that country, with a decrease in spending of $782 million dollars.

Last year, the total number of passengers who arrived in Mexico by air from Canada was one million people, which meant a reduction of 61.3 percent, compared to what was registered in 2019.

Likewise, the share of the Canadian market in Mexico’s international total went from 10.8 percent in 2019 to 10.2 percent in 2020.

The measures of the government of Canada will also reduce the flow of Mexican travelers to that country, a drop that could be 372,000 tourists, with a loss of $368 million dollars in their foreign exchange acquisition.