Purple Flag Warns Beachgoers after Crocodile at Los Muertos Beach

Authorities raised a purple flag after a crocodile at Los Muertos Beach was spotted swimming near shore, advising visitors to avoid entering the water until safety checks ended.

Local authorities recorded a crocodile swimming in the vicinity of Los Muertos Beach, one of Puerto Vallarta’s busiest tourist spots. Lifeguards spotted the reptile in shallow water late Friday morning and immediately hoisted a purple flag to warn beachgoers about potentially dangerous marine wildlife. Although the animal does not pose a direct threat when its habitat is respected, officials urge visitors to stay out of the water until they lift the warning.

Civil defense teams and lifeguards have maintained a visible presence along the shoreline since the sighting. Patrols in patrol boats circle the area while beachfront volunteers scan the surf with binoculars. Beach managers installed clear signage at every entry point to inform swimmers of the purple flag’s meaning and to direct them toward the nearest stairway exits. Public announcements run every hour over the beach sound system.

According to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, crocodiles occasionally use open sea water as a transit route between freshwater bodies. Local experts explain that a series of nearby estuaries and mangrove channels offer feeding grounds and seasonal migration paths. “These reptiles follow water currents and may appear off busy beaches without warning,” said biologist María Elena Sánchez. “They usually avoid human contact but will defend themselves if cornered.”

Visitors must heed lifeguard instructions and official updates before planning any water activities. Swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, and snorkeling are all suspended until authorities confirm the crocodile has left the area. Beach vendors and tour operators have redirected guests to sunbathing areas and guided shoreline walks. Nearby hotels have posted notices in their lobbies and on social media to keep tourists informed.

The purple flag system aims to reduce risk while keeping guests aware of local wildlife patterns. Beach safety coordinators review the situation every two hours and will lower the flag once marine patrols report no crocodile activity for a full daylight cycle. In the meantime, first-aid stations and emergency response teams stand ready on the boardwalk.

Puerto Vallarta’s tourism office reminds all visitors that wildlife encounters form part of the region’s natural charm. Respecting posted warnings and observing from a safe distance ensures both human and animal safety. For the latest updates, swimmers should follow the municipal lifeguard Twitter feed and the Puerto Vallarta civil defense website.