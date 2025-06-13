More than 1,000 Queretaro migrants return voluntarily from United States

Querétaro reports 1,000 voluntary migrant returns from the U.S. since January and launches programs for entrepreneurship, legal aid, and family support.

The state government of Querétaro has confirmed that 315 residents who lived in the United States chose to return to their home state this week, bringing the total number of voluntary returns since January to 1,000. Officials link this uptick to recent intensification of U.S. immigration enforcement across multiple regions.

Carlos Alcaraz Gutiérrez, Querétaro’s Secretary of Government, emphasized that these individuals were not deported but made personal decisions to come back. “Since early this week, we have seen a noticeable rise in the number of people returning on their own,” he said. “We count nearly one thousand voluntary returns.”

Most returnees hail from the semidesert areas and the Sierra Gorda region of Querétaro. Alcaraz highlighted the need to distinguish clearly between government-enforced deportations and self-initiated returns, noting that the latter often reflect changing circumstances or family considerations abroad.

To ease their reintegration, the state has rolled out a suite of social programs. These initiatives focus on entrepreneurship training, productive development grants, and legal support. Local authorities coordinate with federal agencies to address consular requests and family assistance, ensuring returning migrants can pick up paperwork and receive guidance on their next steps.

“There is a consular service that, by law, the federal government must provide,” Alcaraz explained. “Our role is to connect with the appropriate authority and serve as a liaison for families or any action that arises from a specific request by our countrymen.”

Meanwhile, Querétaro officials are monitoring reports of several San Juan del Río residents who were detained by U.S. Border Patrol while heading to work despite holding valid documents. Although authorities have not yet confirmed these detentions, they remain in close contact with the National Institute of Migration (INM) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) to verify the situation and protect migrants’ legal rights.

In a separate development, the Mexican government reported that a Mexican national died on June 7 while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Stewart Detention Center in Georgia. The individual had been transferred from Jackson State Prison and, according to official statements, had not been granted an interview during recent consular visits.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs activated consular services immediately after learning of the death. “We moved swiftly to clarify the facts, confirm the official cause of death, and support the family,” the Ministry said in a statement. Consular staff in Atlanta maintain regular inspections of ICE facilities, and they are now pressing for a detailed explanation of the circumstances that led to this tragedy.

State authorities reaffirm their commitment to protect the rights and well-being of Querétaro residents living abroad or returning home. They plan to continue strengthening social programs and legal assistance, hoping to turn voluntary returns into opportunities for local investment and community development.

As U.S. immigration operations remain stringent, Querétaro’s approach aims to provide practical support and clear pathways for those who opt to return. Officials believe that, with proper coordination and resources, the reintegration of up to 1,000 individuals can contribute positively to the state’s social and economic fabric.