Querétaro’s Wine Harvest Season Kicks Off, Highlighted by 5th Annual Festival

/ Mexican Wine, Wine Industry / By

Querétaro

The 2025 wine harvest season in Querétaro has officially begun, marking a vibrant period that runs from mid-June through October, culminating in the much-anticipated fifth edition of the Querétaro Wine Festival. The harvest season opened on June 14 and will continue through September 13, featuring nearly 20 distinct grape harvest events.

Eugenio Parrodi Wiechers, president of the Querétaro Wine Cluster (CVQ), highlighted the significance of this period for local wineries and tourism, noting the harvests have become major attractions. “It’s a very important season for us, typically beginning in mid-June and concluding in October. It culminates with our annual event, the Querétaro Wine Festival, and this year, we plan to give it a very interesting twist,” Parrodi explained.

These harvest events offer diverse cultural and culinary experiences, traditional grape treading, guided wine tastings, and vineyard tours. Each winery has its unique format, with some hosting events every weekend and others creating elaborate musical and cultural experiences. “There are people who visit these grape harvests, and after experiencing one, they want to visit another,” Parrodi added.

Querétaro, currently Mexico’s third-largest wine producer, annually bottles around 3.5 million bottles of wine. The region cultivates over 600 hectares of vineyards, underscoring the industry’s substantial growth and increasing prominence.

The significance of Querétaro wines was further recognized on March 10, 2025, when the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) awarded the wines from Querétaro a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI). This official acknowledgment emphasizes the unique qualities of Querétaro wines and is expected to significantly boost local wine production and recognition on national and international levels.

The annual Querétaro Wine Festival, planned for October, will showcase the state’s robust wine culture and serve as the grand finale of this fruitful season. Attendees can expect innovative programming designed to spotlight Querétaro’s exceptional wines, vineyards, and cultural heritage.

The 2025 wine harvest season in Querétaro has officially begun, marking a vibrant period that runs from mid-June through October, culminating in . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • potential-tropical-cyclone-five-southern-mexico-hurricane-forecastPotential Tropical Cyclone Five Could Become Hurricane Before Making Landfall in Southern Mexico Potential Tropical Cyclone Five may strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico, bringing dangerous winds, heavy rains, and life-threatening flooding. Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is gaining strength and organization off the Pacific coast of Guatemala and is forecast to become a hurricane as it approaches southern Mexico by Wednesday or Thursday, according…
  • tropical-storm-erick-oaxaca-hurricane-warningTropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk. The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country's southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct…
  • A Strong Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate Could Shift Mexican Real Estate Pricing TrendMexico’s Real Estate Market Booms as Foreign Buyers Rush to Invest Mexico’s real estate market is surging as foreign buyers seek affordable homes and high ROI in hotspots like Puerto Vallarta. Find out what’s fueling the boom. A surge in international interest is rapidly transforming Mexico’s property market, turning popular tourist towns into high-demand real estate hubs. With a mix of affordability, lifestyle appeal, and growing…
  • no-kings-day-protest-mexico-city-2025Mexico City joins global ‘No Kings Day’ protests Demonstrators in Mexico City took part in No Kings Day to denounce Trump’s use of military force and demand respect for migrant communities in the United States. Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Mexico City on Saturday as part of “No Kings Day,” a global demonstration denouncing authoritarianism in the United States and…
  • heavy-rains-flooding-queretaro-june-2025Heavy rains cause flooding and road closures in Querétaro Intense rainfall in Querétaro led to river overflows, flooded streets, and road closures over the weekend. Authorities are monitoring river levels and urging residents to stay alert. Intense rainfall over the weekend caused flooding and mobility disruptions across several areas of Querétaro, as rivers overflowed and drainage systems failed under pressure. While no serious injuries…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-first-storm-2025Puerto Vallarta hit by flooding, fallen trees, and damaged roads after first storm of the season Heavy rain and a nighttime storm caused widespread flooding, road closures, and downed trees in Puerto Vallarta. Several key roads remain impassable. PUERTO VALLARTA — The first major storm of the rainy season swept through Puerto Vallarta overnight, leaving behind extensive damage across the city, including widespread flooding, blocked roads, and fallen trees. By morning,…
  • skydiver-rescued-puerto-vallarta-palm-treeSkydiver rescued after getting stuck in Puerto Vallarta palm tree A skydiver from Monterrey was rescued after becoming trapped in a palm tree in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities confirm he suffered only minor injuries. Authorities in Puerto Vallarta responded to an unusual emergency on Monday afternoon after a skydiver became trapped in a palm tree in a condominium complex near the beach. The incident prompted a…
  • Queretaro rainsRain washes away 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués Rains from Tropical Storm Dalila caused flooding and landslides that damaged 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués. A 30 million peso contingency fund has been activated. Tropical Storm Dalila left a trail of destruction across the metropolitan region of Querétaro, with heavy rains causing flooding and landslides that affected at least 71 homes in…
Scroll to Top