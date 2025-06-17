Querétaro’s Wine Harvest Season Kicks Off, Highlighted by 5th Annual Festival

The 2025 wine harvest season in Querétaro has officially begun, marking a vibrant period that runs from mid-June through October, culminating in the much-anticipated fifth edition of the Querétaro Wine Festival. The harvest season opened on June 14 and will continue through September 13, featuring nearly 20 distinct grape harvest events.

Eugenio Parrodi Wiechers, president of the Querétaro Wine Cluster (CVQ), highlighted the significance of this period for local wineries and tourism, noting the harvests have become major attractions. “It’s a very important season for us, typically beginning in mid-June and concluding in October. It culminates with our annual event, the Querétaro Wine Festival, and this year, we plan to give it a very interesting twist,” Parrodi explained.

These harvest events offer diverse cultural and culinary experiences, traditional grape treading, guided wine tastings, and vineyard tours. Each winery has its unique format, with some hosting events every weekend and others creating elaborate musical and cultural experiences. “There are people who visit these grape harvests, and after experiencing one, they want to visit another,” Parrodi added.

Querétaro, currently Mexico’s third-largest wine producer, annually bottles around 3.5 million bottles of wine. The region cultivates over 600 hectares of vineyards, underscoring the industry’s substantial growth and increasing prominence.

The significance of Querétaro wines was further recognized on March 10, 2025, when the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) awarded the wines from Querétaro a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI). This official acknowledgment emphasizes the unique qualities of Querétaro wines and is expected to significantly boost local wine production and recognition on national and international levels.

The annual Querétaro Wine Festival, planned for October, will showcase the state’s robust wine culture and serve as the grand finale of this fruitful season. Attendees can expect innovative programming designed to spotlight Querétaro’s exceptional wines, vineyards, and cultural heritage.