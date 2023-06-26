Quiet Start to Eastern Pacific Hurricane Season is About to End with Two Storms this Week

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Eastern Pacific hurricane season has begun with an unexpected calm, as the region has not experienced a single storm formation in the six weeks since its commencement. However, meteorologists predict a change in this pattern as two tropical storms are anticipated to develop off the coast of Mexico this week.

Typically, the first named storm emerges around June 10, followed by the second around June 24, after the Eastern Pacific hurricane season commences on May 15. This year, both of those milestones have passed without any storm formations, leaving forecasters waiting for the . . .

