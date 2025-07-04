Which Quintana Roo Beaches Clean From Sargassum and Those Covered Today July 4 2025

Daily sargassum tracking for July 4, 2025: see which Quintana Roo beaches are clear of sargassum and which have landings, with ongoing cleanup efforts keeping the coast visitor-ready.

Welcome to the daily sargassum tracker for the Mexican Caribbean coast. Each morning, we tally which beaches in Quintana Roo remain free of sargassum and which have seen fresh arrivals. Today’s report shows dozens of stretches keeping clear sands, while others bear moderate to heavy deposits.

Beaches clear of sargassum as of July 4

  • Cancún area: Playa del Niño; Puerto Juárez; Puerta del Mar; Puerto Cancún; Playa Las Perlas; Playa Langosta; Playa Tortugas; Playa Gaviota Azul “Fórum”; Playa Caracol; Playa Delfines; Playa San Miguel; Punta Nizuc
  • Isla Mujeres: Playa Norte; Playa Mía; Playa Centro; Playa Lancheros; Punta Sur; Isla Contoy (no landings); Isla Blanca; Costa Mujeres; Playa Mujeres; Punta Sam; El Palmar; Cabo Catoche (no landings)
  • Puerto Morelos: Centro; Norte
  • Holbox region: Chiquilá ferry zone (no landings); Holbox ferry; Punta Mosquito (no landings); Lázaro Cárdenas; Holbox Centro; Punta Cocos
  • Cozumel: Playa Las Uvas; Chankanaab; San Francisco; Playa Mía; Palancar; El Cielo; Punta Sur; Isla de la Pasión; Punta Norte; Las Rocas; San Juan; Cozumel muelle
  • Playa del Carmen: Playa Mamitas
  • Tulum: All beaches remained clear today

Beaches with sargassum arrivals as of July 4

  • Cancún to Riviera Cancún: Cancún Hotel Zone; Punta Cancún (orange level); Playa Chac Mool (orange); Playa Marlin (orange); Playa Ballenas (orange); Playa Coral; Riviera Cancún near Moon Palace and Royalton Riviera
  • Puerto Morelos: Bahía Petempich; Punta Caracol; Punta Brava; Playa El Dorado
  • Cozumel: Punta Molas; Playa Xhanan; El Castillo; Mezcalitos; Chumul; Chen Río; Mirador San Martín; Playa Bonita; Encantada; El Mirador; Punta Morena; Punta Celarain
  • Playa del Carmen area: El Secreto; Valentín; Vidanta; Paraíso (orange); Punta Maroma (orange); Bete; Xcalacoco; Punta Esmeralda; Colosio; Shangri-La (orange); Constituyentes; El Recodo; Playacar ferry; Playacar hotel zone phases 1 & 2; Paamul; Puerto Aventuras; Barceló Maya; Xpu-Ha
  • Tulum region: Kantenah; Akumal Media Luna; Akumal; Bahía Príncipe; Xcacel-Xcacelito; Bahía Solimán; Tankah; Zona Arqueológica Tulum and Tulum Norte; Punta Piedra; Tulum South hotel zone; Arco Maya

Cleanup crews from municipal authorities and private partners hit the sand twice daily. They rake piles into biodegradable bags and haul them away before the tide returns. Hotels deploy offshore nets and tractors to intercept drifting algae. “We aim to keep our beaches pristine for guests,” says a Cancún resort manager. “Our teams clear over 50 tons of sargassum each week.”

Scientists link the blooms to nutrient flows off West Africa and shifting currents. While research continues, local networks use this daily tracker to guide cleanup priorities. Beaches flagged green today will likely draw volunteer teams tomorrow. Those in orange or red will face extra sweeps and heavier equipment.

For up-to-date flags and daily results, visit the Quintana Roo Sargassum Monitoring Network website or download its mobile app. Green flags mark clear shores, yellow flags mean moderate sargassum, and orange or red flags call for extra caution.

Stay tuned to this report each morning for the latest on sargassum status. Your updates help communities respond faster, protect marine life, and keep the Mexican Caribbean’s beaches inviting all summer.

