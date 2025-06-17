Rain washes away 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués

/ Civil Protection / By

Querétaro City

Rains from Tropical Storm Dalila caused flooding and landslides that damaged 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués. A 30 million peso contingency fund has been activated.

Tropical Storm Dalila left a trail of destruction across the metropolitan region of Querétaro, with heavy rains causing flooding and landslides that affected at least 71 homes in the municipalities of Querétaro and El Marqués. In response, the state government activated its 30 million peso emergency contingency fund to assist families impacted by the storm.

According to Carlos Alcaraz Gutiérrez, Secretary of Government of Querétaro, the worst damage occurred in El Marqués, where 50 homes suffered water damage after the El Carmen reservoir overflowed, flooding several neighborhoods and nearby communities. Subdivisions such as Rincones El Marqués, Real Solare, Ciudad Maderas, and surrounding areas near the El Carmen river were all hit by the sudden rise in water levels.

“These homes were mostly affected by water from the reservoir and accumulated rainfall,” said Alcaraz. “We have been monitoring the situation closely, and while the damage in many cases is considered minor, the state government is taking no chances when it comes to the safety and well-being of affected families.”

In the municipality of Querétaro, Civil Protection authorities reported 21 homes damaged during Sunday’s storm, particularly in the neighborhoods of Loarca, Puertas de San Miguel, and Villas de Santiago. Incidents ranged from collapsed walls to severe flooding and even a massive sinkhole that opened behind at least 12 homes in Loarca and Puertas de San Miguel.

David Fuentes Cortés, local representative of the Félix Osores Sotomayor district, confirmed that the sinkhole created structural risks for the affected residences and caused widespread alarm. The municipal Civil Protection unit evacuated residents from the most at-risk areas, including 11 adults and 4 minors from the Hugo Gutiérrez condominium and another 11 adults and 7 minors from Puertas de los Naranjos.

“This is a masonry drain structure with a concrete top and stone foundation. There was clearly erosion underneath, which caused the structure to collapse,” said Civil Protection Coordinator Francisco Ramírez. “We are prioritizing the safety of residents and have begun inspections to assess structural stability. A formal report will determine the extent of the damage.”

The Villas de Santiago neighborhood was also hit hard, with nine homes affected. Three of those experienced major damage, while others were affected by flooding and debris. Four vehicles were swept away in the storm—one from a telecommunications company in Peñuelas and three from Villas de Santiago.

Despite the severity of the flooding, only one family opted to stay in a temporary shelter established by the authorities. Most displaced residents chose to seek refuge with relatives. No injuries have been reported, and emergency teams continue to conduct evaluations in impacted neighborhoods.

Secretary Alcaraz emphasized that the state’s emergency rain fund, introduced by Governor Mauricio Kuri just two weeks ago, was immediately activated. The 30 million peso fund is being used to support operational efforts on the ground and assist affected citizens with temporary needs and long-term recovery.

“We’re seeing the effects of climate events becoming more intense,” Alcaraz added. “We’re committed to responding quickly and supporting all those in need.”

Authorities continue to assess damage in both municipalities and will monitor the region for further rain as weather forecasts remain unstable. In the meantime, the state government urged residents to report damage promptly and to follow updates from official Civil Protection channels.

Rains from Tropical Storm Dalila caused flooding and landslides that damaged 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués. A 30 . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • potential-tropical-cyclone-five-southern-mexico-hurricane-forecastPotential Tropical Cyclone Five Could Become Hurricane Before Making Landfall in Southern Mexico Potential Tropical Cyclone Five may strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico, bringing dangerous winds, heavy rains, and life-threatening flooding. Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is gaining strength and organization off the Pacific coast of Guatemala and is forecast to become a hurricane as it approaches southern Mexico by Wednesday or Thursday, according…
  • no-kings-day-protest-mexico-city-2025Mexico City joins global ‘No Kings Day’ protests Demonstrators in Mexico City took part in No Kings Day to denounce Trump’s use of military force and demand respect for migrant communities in the United States. Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Mexico City on Saturday as part of “No Kings Day,” a global demonstration denouncing authoritarianism in the United States and…
  • A Strong Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate Could Shift Mexican Real Estate Pricing TrendMexico’s Real Estate Market Booms as Foreign Buyers Rush to Invest Mexico’s real estate market is surging as foreign buyers seek affordable homes and high ROI in hotspots like Puerto Vallarta. Find out what’s fueling the boom. A surge in international interest is rapidly transforming Mexico’s property market, turning popular tourist towns into high-demand real estate hubs. With a mix of affordability, lifestyle appeal, and growing…
  • heavy-rains-flooding-queretaro-june-2025Heavy rains cause flooding and road closures in Querétaro Intense rainfall in Querétaro led to river overflows, flooded streets, and road closures over the weekend. Authorities are monitoring river levels and urging residents to stay alert. Intense rainfall over the weekend caused flooding and mobility disruptions across several areas of Querétaro, as rivers overflowed and drainage systems failed under pressure. While no serious injuries…
  • mexico-50-peso-silver-coin-2025Mexico’s New 50-Peso Silver Coin Will Celebrate Pre-Hispanic Cultures Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies announced 20 new silver coins, including a 50-peso piece honoring pre-Hispanic cultures, set to enter circulation in November 2025. In a move to celebrate and preserve Mexico’s rich cultural heritage, the Chamber of Deputies announced the upcoming circulation of 20 new silver coins, including a striking 50-peso piece that will be…
  • skydiver-rescued-puerto-vallarta-palm-treeSkydiver rescued after getting stuck in Puerto Vallarta palm tree A skydiver from Monterrey was rescued after becoming trapped in a palm tree in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities confirm he suffered only minor injuries. Authorities in Puerto Vallarta responded to an unusual emergency on Monday afternoon after a skydiver became trapped in a palm tree in a condominium complex near the beach. The incident prompted a…
  • puerto vallarta cruisesPuerto Vallarta is gearing up for major upgrades at its maritime terminal Puerto Vallarta’s port prepares to expand its docks to accommodate larger cruise ships, with new infrastructure and tourism projects planned to boost economic growth. Puerto Vallarta is gearing up for major upgrades at its maritime terminal, with the expansion of three docks aimed at keeping pace with the cruise industry’s growing shift toward larger vessels.…
  • tropical-storm-erick-oaxaca-hurricane-warningTropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk. The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country's southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top