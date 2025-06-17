Rain washes away 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués

Rains from Tropical Storm Dalila caused flooding and landslides that damaged 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués. A 30 million peso contingency fund has been activated.

Tropical Storm Dalila left a trail of destruction across the metropolitan region of Querétaro, with heavy rains causing flooding and landslides that affected at least 71 homes in the municipalities of Querétaro and El Marqués. In response, the state government activated its 30 million peso emergency contingency fund to assist families impacted by the storm.

According to Carlos Alcaraz Gutiérrez, Secretary of Government of Querétaro, the worst damage occurred in El Marqués, where 50 homes suffered water damage after the El Carmen reservoir overflowed, flooding several neighborhoods and nearby communities. Subdivisions such as Rincones El Marqués, Real Solare, Ciudad Maderas, and surrounding areas near the El Carmen river were all hit by the sudden rise in water levels.

“These homes were mostly affected by water from the reservoir and accumulated rainfall,” said Alcaraz. “We have been monitoring the situation closely, and while the damage in many cases is considered minor, the state government is taking no chances when it comes to the safety and well-being of affected families.”

In the municipality of Querétaro, Civil Protection authorities reported 21 homes damaged during Sunday’s storm, particularly in the neighborhoods of Loarca, Puertas de San Miguel, and Villas de Santiago. Incidents ranged from collapsed walls to severe flooding and even a massive sinkhole that opened behind at least 12 homes in Loarca and Puertas de San Miguel.

David Fuentes Cortés, local representative of the Félix Osores Sotomayor district, confirmed that the sinkhole created structural risks for the affected residences and caused widespread alarm. The municipal Civil Protection unit evacuated residents from the most at-risk areas, including 11 adults and 4 minors from the Hugo Gutiérrez condominium and another 11 adults and 7 minors from Puertas de los Naranjos.

“This is a masonry drain structure with a concrete top and stone foundation. There was clearly erosion underneath, which caused the structure to collapse,” said Civil Protection Coordinator Francisco Ramírez. “We are prioritizing the safety of residents and have begun inspections to assess structural stability. A formal report will determine the extent of the damage.”

The Villas de Santiago neighborhood was also hit hard, with nine homes affected. Three of those experienced major damage, while others were affected by flooding and debris. Four vehicles were swept away in the storm—one from a telecommunications company in Peñuelas and three from Villas de Santiago.

Despite the severity of the flooding, only one family opted to stay in a temporary shelter established by the authorities. Most displaced residents chose to seek refuge with relatives. No injuries have been reported, and emergency teams continue to conduct evaluations in impacted neighborhoods.

Secretary Alcaraz emphasized that the state’s emergency rain fund, introduced by Governor Mauricio Kuri just two weeks ago, was immediately activated. The 30 million peso fund is being used to support operational efforts on the ground and assist affected citizens with temporary needs and long-term recovery.

“We’re seeing the effects of climate events becoming more intense,” Alcaraz added. “We’re committed to responding quickly and supporting all those in need.”

Authorities continue to assess damage in both municipalities and will monitor the region for further rain as weather forecasts remain unstable. In the meantime, the state government urged residents to report damage promptly and to follow updates from official Civil Protection channels.