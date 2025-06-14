Remains of missing boy Rafael Huerta Vega found buried in father’s home in Puebla

Rafael Huerta Vega, a boy who disappeared in Puebla in 2020, was found buried in his father’s home nearly five years later. Officials confirm remains through DNA testing.

Authorities in Puebla confirmed that the remains of Rafael Huerta Vega, a boy who disappeared nearly five years ago, were found buried in his father’s home. The discovery marks a turning point in a case that had gone cold since October 2020.

Rafael, known to family as “Rafita,” was 12 years old when he disappeared on October 6, 2020. He had been living with his father and stepmother in the Playas del Sur neighborhood of Puebla. That afternoon, Rafael vanished while under his father’s care. An Amber Alert was issued, but no leads led to his recovery for years.

Forensic experts identified the remains using DNA testing. Puebla’s Attorney General, Idamis Pastor, confirmed the results during a press conference. “We repeated the genetic tests and the results were positive,” Pastor said. She explained that the remains had deteriorated due to exposure to a reddish fungus, requiring multiple DNA samples to confirm the identity.

The remains were discovered on April 16, 2025, during a search of the father’s property. At the time, officials avoided making conclusions while tests were underway. On June 12, the Attorney General’s Office confirmed the identity and announced that arrest warrants are being prepared against those responsible for Rafael’s death. Authorities have not released the cause of death, citing respect for the victim and ongoing legal proceedings.

Investigators believe Rafael’s father may no longer be in Puebla. His current location remains unknown. Officials have not ruled out the possibility of additional suspects.

Family members say they were the driving force behind the discovery. Rafael’s mother, grandmother, and uncle had pressured authorities for years to reopen the investigation and conduct new searches. The group Voz de los Desaparecidos en Puebla supported their efforts and publicly criticized the state’s initial response.

In 2020, Rafael’s paternal aunt told local media that he had suffered abuse at home. She said the boy’s stepmother was physically aggressive and that the father restricted Rafael’s contact with his maternal relatives. After the pandemic began, Rafael stayed with his father, while his younger sister returned to their mother.

The property where Rafael’s remains were found had been searched previously, but officials failed to identify it as a location of interest. According to the family and Voz de los Desaparecidos, the State Search Commission and the Missing Persons Unit visited the home in the past but did not flag it as suspicious. It wasn’t until persistent advocacy by the family and supporters that authorities returned to the site in April.

This failure has led to public criticism of the early handling of the case. Activists are demanding accountability from those responsible for what they call negligence during the initial investigation.

Voz de los Desaparecidos released a statement after the June 12 announcement. “We’re relieved the family finally has answers, but we’re outraged it took this long,” the group said. “Without constant pressure, this case would still be unsolved.”

Attorney General Pastor stated that the investigation remains open and that authorities are working to locate all responsible parties. She did not confirm whether the father is considered the main suspect, but said that his location is a priority.

The discovery ends nearly five years of uncertainty for Rafael’s family. The case also highlights the failures in how missing children cases are handled in Mexico, particularly when families do not have access to resources or influence.

Officials have not announced when or if charges will be formally filed. Pastor said further updates will be released once arrest warrants are executed.

The case of Rafael Huerta Vega now enters a new phase, as the legal system prepares to prosecute those involved. For the family, the long wait for justice continues—but the silence around Rafita’s disappearance has finally been broken.