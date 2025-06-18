Rescued Lions in Nayarit Find Safe Haven at Moroleón Zoo in Guanajuato

Two rescued lions in Nayarit find refuge at Moroleón Zoological Park after authorities execute biodiversity search warrant and transfer the animals to safety.

Early last week, federal agents executed a successful operation that led to the rescue of two lions kept in captivity on a private property in Tuxpan, Nayarit. The male and female specimens of Panthera leo now rest safely at the Moroleón Zoological Park in Guanajuato, thanks to coordinated efforts by military, law enforcement, and environmental protection agencies.

Local officials first learned of the illegal captivity after receiving a citizen tip about wildlife being held without permits in the Aviación neighborhood. Agents from the Ministry of National Defense stepped in immediately, verifying the presence of the lions and alerting the Attorney General’s Office (FGR). The case was assigned to the Specialized Regional Control Prosecutor’s Office (FECOR), which moved swiftly to secure judicial approval for a search of the property.

With a court-issued warrant in hand, FECOR prosecutors led the operation, joined by the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM) and specialized field experts from the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC). Defense and National Guard units provided perimeter security, while personnel from the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) ensured protocols for safe animal handling and habitat assessment.

Officials described the scene as tense but well-organized. “We entered the site with clear instructions to protect the animals and gather evidence against those responsible,” said a FECOR spokesperson. Teams wore protective gear and used tranquilizer equipment under Profepa guidance. Within hours, the lions were sedated, secured in specialized transport cages, and loaded onto a military convoy bound for Guanajuato.

The Moroleón Zoological Park, selected for its capacity to house large felines and its accredited animal care standards, received the lions on June 17, 2025. Zoo veterinarians and caretakers monitored the pair through the night, confirming they were in stable condition after the journey. Initial health checks found both animals mildly dehydrated but free of any major injuries.

“Thanks to the quick response, these lions avoided prolonged stress and potential neglect,” said the park’s head veterinarian. “They will spend the next weeks under observation before we integrate them into a larger enclosure and begin rehabilitation focused on their physical and psychological well-being.”

While authorities praised the teamwork that secured the lions’ release, they emphasized that the investigation is far from over. The property remains under the control of the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, where officials continue collecting evidence to build a case against the individuals who violated Mexico’s biodiversity protection law. The crime carries significant penalties, including fines and possible prison sentences for wildlife trafficking.

Local environmental advocates hailed the rescue as a victory for conservation. “Every rescue reminds us how critical it is to enforce existing laws and educate the public about the dangers of illegal wildlife trade,” said a representative from a Mexico City–based nonprofit. Authorities encourage anyone with information on similar cases to come forward and report through official hotlines.

The transfer marks the latest in a series of successful interventions by Profepa and its partners. Earlier this year, agents dismantled an illicit network trading jaguar parts and rescued primates held in private homes. Such operations underscore ongoing challenges in combating wildlife crime across Mexico’s diverse ecosystems.

For now, the rescued lions will adjust to their new surroundings while experts and caretakers work on long-term welfare plans. The Moroleón Zoological Park has committed to extensive enrichment programs to ensure the animals regain natural behaviors and thrive in a setting that respects their species-specific needs.

As the legal process unfolds, authorities remain vigilant. They remind private citizens that keeping protected species without permits not only endangers animals but also constitutes a serious federal offense. Thanks to collaborative action, these lions have a second chance—and a reminder that public vigilance makes a real difference for wildlife in Mexico.

