San Cristóbal man arrested with more than 3,000 turtles

San Cristóbal de las Casas

Federal agents stopped a bus in Chiapas after peacock tortoises seized inside cardboard boxes bound for Mexico City illegal market.

A routine federal inspection on June 18, 2025, led to the rescue of more than 3,400 peacock tortoises in San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas. Agents from the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA) halted a passenger bus near kilometer 46 on the highway to Chiapa de Corzo. Inside cardboard boxes, they discovered dozens of small turtles—alive but crammed into unfit conditions.

According to PROFEPA, the turtles were destined for Mexico City to feed a growing black-market trade in exotic reptiles. An elderly passenger, identified as José “N,” confessed during questioning that he planned to sell the tortoises for profit once he reached the capital. Federal agents immediately took him into custody on charges of wildlife trafficking and animal cruelty.

PROFEPA officials emphasize that peacock tortoises hold a protected status under national wildlife laws. “These turtles belong in their natural habitat,” said a spokesperson. “Transporting them in cardboard boxes with no ventilation threatens their survival.” The agency noted the swift action prevented significant mortality and potential spread of disease.

The seizure highlights ongoing challenges in curbing illegal wildlife trade in southern Mexico. Organized criminal networks often exploit remote highways to move protected species toward urban markets. Chiapas, with its dense forests and rich biodiversity, remains a key transit point. Federal authorities report an uptick in turtle trafficking cases over the past year, driven by high demand among exotic-pet collectors.

José “N” faces up to 10 years in prison and substantial fines under Mexico’s General Wildlife Law. Prosecutors will allege he violated provisions against capturing, transporting, and selling protected species. Investigators are tracing the network behind the operation, seeking to identify suppliers and buyers linked to this seizure.

For now, all 3,424 rescued tortoises rest under PROFEPA care. Veterinarians conduct health checks and provide clean enclosures, fresh water, and native vegetation to ease stress. “Our priority is to rehabilitate them for eventual release,” said the agency’s head of rescue operations. “We’re coordinating with local biologists to find suitable release sites in southeastern Chiapas.”

Local environmental groups praised the operation but called for stronger road-block cooperation and increased patrols. “This seizure should remind authorities and citizens alike that wildlife crime undermines ecosystems,” said a representative of Pronatura Chiapas. They urged community members to report suspicious cargo and to support conservation programs.

The case also underscores the importance of rigorous bus inspections. Federal police, Customs agents, and PROFEPA officers collaborate on checkpoints along major routes. In this instance, trained sniffer dogs and X-ray scanners aided the discovery. Authorities plan to expand such measures, especially during holiday travel peaks when traffickers exploit lax security.

As José “N” awaits trial in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, PROFEPA continues its investigation into possible accomplices. If convicted, he may join a growing list of individuals prosecuted for wildlife trafficking in Mexico. Meanwhile, the rescued tortoises offer a second chance—one that conservationists hope will end with their safe return to the wild.

