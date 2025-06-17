Sargassum Alert Remains High as 37,599 Tons Threaten Quintana Roo Beaches

/ By

Playa del Carmen Quintana Roo Tulum

A record volume of sargassum—over 37,000 tons—is floating in the Caribbean Sea, with 280 tons expected to reach Quintana Roo beaches. Experts warn of rising impacts on tourism, ecosystems, and public health.

The Mexican Navy reported over the weekend that an estimated 37,599 tons of sargassum is currently floating in the Caribbean Sea, prompting authorities to maintain the sargassum alert at level 5 (HIGH). This alert level is based on real-time data from satellite models, wind analysis, and photographic evidence of heavily impacted beaches across the Mexican Caribbean.

As a result, approximately 280 tons of the brown algae are expected to wash ashore in the coming hours. Specifically, forecasts predict that 65 tons will arrive along the coasts of Tulum, western Cozumel, Akumal, Puerto Aventuras, Playa del Carmen, and Puerto Morelos. Meanwhile, Mahahual is bracing for a more severe impact, with 215 tons likely to hit its coastline.

These projections mark a sharp increase from prior years. The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has confirmed that the volume of sargassum expected to reach the Quintana Roo coastline this year will be more than 40% higher than previous seasonal averages.

Since the end of March, the Quintana Roo Sargassum Monitoring Network has identified a staggering 40 million metric tons of the algae floating across the Caribbean Sea. Alarmingly, at least 10% of this mass—about 4 million metric tons—has been detected approaching Mexican territorial waters.

Despite the alarming scale, ocean current models offer a slight reprieve. The Network estimates that as much as 90% of the encroaching sargassum could be carried away by the Yucatan Channel’s strong currents. Still, the remaining 10% poses a serious and immediate threat to popular beach destinations.

This localized data mirrors regional trends reported by international institutions. The University of South Florida’s Optical Oceanography Laboratory noted a 150% surge in the total volume of sargassum present in the Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico, and western Atlantic in April compared to historical norms for the same month.

According to the Tourism and Society Think Tank, this seasonal invasion of sargassum is having widespread and growing consequences. Tourists are canceling reservations or avoiding affected beaches altogether, while local businesses—many of them reliant on beachgoers—struggle with the economic fallout. Beyond tourism, the algae’s overgrowth is severely disrupting coastal marine ecosystems.

UNAM has also warned of more insidious dangers. When sargassum piles up on beaches, it decomposes and dries in the sun, releasing toxic gases such as hydrogen sulfide and ammonia. These gases not only emit a foul odor but have been shown to impact both human and marine health. Over the past several years, residents and visitors alike have reported respiratory problems, nausea, and irritation caused by exposure to the fumes.

The phenomenon, once considered seasonal and manageable, is now prompting calls for long-term solutions. Experts agree that mitigation strategies must go beyond beach cleanup efforts. Proposals include offshore barriers, improved satellite monitoring, and coordinated regional policies among Caribbean nations.

With summer tourism in full swing, coastal towns in Quintana Roo find themselves once again on the front lines of a crisis that shows no signs of receding. While current data suggests that much of the sargassum may drift away from Mexican shores, the portion that does arrive will still bring ecological, economic, and public health challenges.

Local officials continue to urge residents and tourists to follow beach condition updates and avoid swimming in areas where sargassum has accumulated. Clean-up crews are on standby, and municipal governments are racing to minimize the damage. Still, the sheer scale of the algae bloom may overwhelm efforts.

As Quintana Roo grapples with yet another wave of sargassum, many are beginning to question whether this “new normal” will define future summers in the Mexican Caribbean.

A record volume of sargassum—over 37,000 tons—is floating in the Caribbean Sea, with 280 tons expected to reach Quintana . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • potential-tropical-cyclone-five-southern-mexico-hurricane-forecastPotential Tropical Cyclone Five Could Become Hurricane Before Making Landfall in Southern Mexico Potential Tropical Cyclone Five may strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico, bringing dangerous winds, heavy rains, and life-threatening flooding. Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is gaining strength and organization off the Pacific coast of Guatemala and is forecast to become a hurricane as it approaches southern Mexico by Wednesday or Thursday, according…
  • no-kings-day-protest-mexico-city-2025Mexico City joins global ‘No Kings Day’ protests Demonstrators in Mexico City took part in No Kings Day to denounce Trump’s use of military force and demand respect for migrant communities in the United States. Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Mexico City on Saturday as part of “No Kings Day,” a global demonstration denouncing authoritarianism in the United States and…
  • A Strong Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate Could Shift Mexican Real Estate Pricing TrendMexico’s Real Estate Market Booms as Foreign Buyers Rush to Invest Mexico’s real estate market is surging as foreign buyers seek affordable homes and high ROI in hotspots like Puerto Vallarta. Find out what’s fueling the boom. A surge in international interest is rapidly transforming Mexico’s property market, turning popular tourist towns into high-demand real estate hubs. With a mix of affordability, lifestyle appeal, and growing…
  • heavy-rains-flooding-queretaro-june-2025Heavy rains cause flooding and road closures in Querétaro Intense rainfall in Querétaro led to river overflows, flooded streets, and road closures over the weekend. Authorities are monitoring river levels and urging residents to stay alert. Intense rainfall over the weekend caused flooding and mobility disruptions across several areas of Querétaro, as rivers overflowed and drainage systems failed under pressure. While no serious injuries…
  • mexico-50-peso-silver-coin-2025Mexico’s New 50-Peso Silver Coin Will Celebrate Pre-Hispanic Cultures Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies announced 20 new silver coins, including a 50-peso piece honoring pre-Hispanic cultures, set to enter circulation in November 2025. In a move to celebrate and preserve Mexico’s rich cultural heritage, the Chamber of Deputies announced the upcoming circulation of 20 new silver coins, including a striking 50-peso piece that will be…
  • skydiver-rescued-puerto-vallarta-palm-treeSkydiver rescued after getting stuck in Puerto Vallarta palm tree A skydiver from Monterrey was rescued after becoming trapped in a palm tree in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities confirm he suffered only minor injuries. Authorities in Puerto Vallarta responded to an unusual emergency on Monday afternoon after a skydiver became trapped in a palm tree in a condominium complex near the beach. The incident prompted a…
  • puerto vallarta cruisesPuerto Vallarta is gearing up for major upgrades at its maritime terminal Puerto Vallarta’s port prepares to expand its docks to accommodate larger cruise ships, with new infrastructure and tourism projects planned to boost economic growth. Puerto Vallarta is gearing up for major upgrades at its maritime terminal, with the expansion of three docks aimed at keeping pace with the cruise industry’s growing shift toward larger vessels.…
  • tropical-storm-erick-oaxaca-hurricane-warningTropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk. The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country's southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top