Sargassum Bricks Give Elderly Couple in Cancún a New Home

After 50 years together and living in poverty, an elderly couple in Cancún received a sustainable home built from sargassum bricks thanks to a local entrepreneur.

For over five decades, Doña Lolita and Don Chinito have shared a life together in Cancún, carving out an existence on the margins of society. The elderly couple, both working as valet attendants at a local supermarket, earn barely enough to cover basic needs. Their modest income has long been stretched thin by rising rent, costly utility bills, and mounting health expenses.

Then, a simple act of generosity—sparked by seaweed—changed everything.

A Life of Struggle

A few months ago, Doña Lolita suffered a debilitating fall that left her unable to walk. Already struggling financially, her condition further strained the couple’s ability to cope. She lives with diabetes and has not been able to afford specialist care. “We can’t afford it, the truth is,” she said. “The electricity bill is around a thousand pesos, water’s another thousand, and that’s almost everything we bring in. Then there’s the rent.”

Without the resources for a doctor’s visit or transportation, she was left untreated. “They told me what they charged, but I couldn’t go. I didn’t have the money to take anyone with me,” she added.

But her story reached someone with the means—and the will—to help.

A Brick Made of Seaweed

Omar Vázquez, a local businessman known for producing eco-friendly bricks made from sargassum, heard about Doña Lolita and Don Chinito’s situation and decided to act. Vázquez, who has previously been recognized for his work in sustainable construction, visited the couple personally.

“We came to see the house and the conditions she was living in,” said Vázquez. “We couldn’t walk away from this one. We’ve worked on many projects before, but this—this one mattered right now.”

He mobilized his team and members of his religious community, and together they began building a new home for the couple—one made entirely of sargassum bricks. These bricks not only repurpose a problematic natural material but are also durable, sustainable, and surprisingly effective at regulating indoor temperatures in hot climates.

Building Dignity

Construction began with a mission: give Doña Lolita and Don Chinito a dignified, accessible home. The house includes a ramp for wheelchair access, a bathroom, and space designed for comfort and safety. “The goal is to start from scratch, build her a little house, a bathroom, and put in a ramp,” explained Vázquez. “God willing, we’re going to break a record and deliver her house next week.”

In under two weeks, the team worked tirelessly, and the results were nothing short of transformative. During the unveiling, emotions ran high.

“I want to thank Don Omar for everything he did for me,” said Doña Lolita. “I was living in a very deplorable state, and today I see the wonders God has sent me. He built me a beautiful little house, and I am very happy.”

Turning a Coastal Crisis into Hope

Sargassum, the seaweed that made this home possible, is often seen as a nuisance. Washed ashore in massive amounts across the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, its presence is associated with foul odors, disrupted ecosystems, and damage to local tourism. However, the floating algae—rich in nutrients and adaptable to warm, salty waters—also plays a vital ecological role, providing food and shelter to various marine species.

Vázquez’s innovation turns this environmental challenge into an opportunity. By converting the seaweed into building materials, he not only helps clean the coastline but also addresses housing needs with a low-cost, sustainable solution.

This isn’t the first home built with sargassum bricks, and it won’t be the last. Vázquez continues to advocate for broader adoption of this method to combat both housing shortages and coastal degradation.

A Future Built from the Sea

As the sun set on the day the house was delivered, the small structure stood as a symbol of resilience and human kindness—crafted not from concrete or steel, but from the same seaweed that so many see as a problem. For Doña Lolita and Don Chinito, it is more than a roof over their heads. It is safety, stability, and recognition after a life of quiet perseverance.

And in a part of Mexico where waves of sargassum wash ashore every season, it’s a reminder that solutions can come from the sea—when combined with empathy and action.