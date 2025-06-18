Sargassum Crisis in Cancún and Playa del Carmen Forces Restaurants and Beach Clubs to Cut Staff

/ sargassum / By

Cancún Playa del Carmen

Businesses in Cancún and Playa del Carmen report steep losses due to sargassum, with restaurants losing diners and beach clubs sending staff on unpaid leave.

Restaurants and beach clubs along the shores of Puerto Juárez in Cancún and Playa del Carmen are grappling with a sharp downturn in business due to a relentless invasion of sargassum, a type of brown algae that continues to wash up on the coast in thick, pungent piles.

In Puerto Juárez, dining establishments situated along the beachfront—stretching from the fishing boat zone to Playa del Niño—have seen their already-low off-season numbers fall even further. Waiters and staff report a noticeable decrease in customers, attributing the decline to the strong odor and unsightly appearance of the decaying algae.

“When the sargassum starts to rot in the sun, it smells terrible and draws in all kinds of insects,” said one waiter. “Even the regulars don’t want to sit near the beach anymore.”

The issue has become so severe that business owners have lodged complaints with the Puerto Juárez delegation, pleading for a cleanup strategy or at least regular removal of the seaweed. So far, there’s been no action, and many restaurant workers say they feel abandoned by local authorities.

Impact Spreads to Playa del Carmen

Further down the coast in Playa del Carmen, beach clubs are facing similar struggles. One club, whose workers spoke under condition of anonymity, has offered what it calls “solidarity vacations” to its entire staff—unpaid leave for one month—in a desperate bid to keep the business afloat without having to terminate employees.

According to staff, the decision came after nearly three weeks of empty beach chairs and zero lounge rentals. “There were just no clients. For 20 days, no one came,” said a worker. “Then we started hearing whispers that the owners were out of money. And eventually, they confirmed it—they couldn’t afford to pay us anymore.”

The club’s employees were given the option of taking unpaid leave instead of being fired outright. While the owners expressed hope that business would pick up in a few weeks, workers remain unsure whether they’ll be called back or left to fend for themselves during the peak of the sargassum season.

“We’re not the only ones,” the employee added. “There are other clubs and restaurants doing the same thing—sending workers home without pay, hoping this doesn’t drag on for months.”

A Broader Economic Threat

Sargassum has become a recurring and intensifying issue for coastal communities throughout the Riviera Maya. What was once a seasonal nuisance has turned into a long-term threat to local economies, especially those reliant on beach tourism.

Scientists have linked the explosion of sargassum blooms to rising sea temperatures, nutrient pollution, and ocean currents that push the algae toward Caribbean shores. Once beached, the algae quickly decomposes, releasing hydrogen sulfide gas that smells like rotten eggs and creating a visually unappealing shoreline.

While tourists in luxury resorts may still find clear waters in artificially cleaned zones, smaller and local businesses, particularly those in Puerto Juárez and parts of Playa del Carmen, lack the resources to combat the tide.

Calls for Government Action

Local business owners are calling for immediate intervention from municipal and state authorities. They are asking for coordinated cleanups, equipment for removing sargassum, and even financial relief for affected workers and establishments.

“This is no longer just a seasonal inconvenience—it’s an economic emergency,” said one restaurant manager in Cancún. “We need help. Otherwise, more jobs will be lost, and more families will go without income.”

With summer just beginning and tourist activity already underwhelming, there’s a growing sense of urgency to address the sargassum crisis before more businesses are forced to shut their doors or let go of staff.

As workers wait to hear whether they’ll be called back from their involuntary “vacations,” the beaches of Puerto Juárez and Playa del Carmen remain covered in a thick, decaying carpet of brown algae, a grim symbol of how vulnerable coastal economies are to environmental challenges.

Businesses in Cancún and Playa del Carmen report steep losses due to sargassum, with restaurants losing diners and beach clubs sending . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • tropical-storm-erick-oaxaca-hurricane-warningTropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk. The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country's southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct…
  • huracan-erick-2025-mexico-peligroHurricane Erick Becomes Eastern Pacific’s Strongest Cyclone of 2025, Eyes Mexico’s Southwest Coast Hurricane Erick rapidly intensified off Mexico’s Pacific coast, becoming the second hurricane of the 2025 season and threatening southwestern Mexico with dangerous wind, rain, and storm surge. This story is available in Spanish: El huracán Erick se fortalece rápidamente y amenaza la costa suroeste de México The 2025 eastern Pacific hurricane season continues to surge…
  • potential-tropical-cyclone-five-southern-mexico-hurricane-forecastPotential Tropical Cyclone Five Could Become Hurricane Before Making Landfall in Southern Mexico Potential Tropical Cyclone Five may strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico, bringing dangerous winds, heavy rains, and life-threatening flooding. Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is gaining strength and organization off the Pacific coast of Guatemala and is forecast to become a hurricane as it approaches southern Mexico by Wednesday or Thursday, according…
  • Know your consumer rights in Mexico Is it legal for restaurants to include the tipPuerto Vallarta restaurants face 33 percent staff shortage Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta face a 33% staffing shortfall as they prepare for a busy summer holiday season, aiming to boost sales by up to 60% despite ongoing labor challenges. As Puerto Vallarta prepares to welcome a surge of summer tourists, the city’s restaurant sector is grappling with a serious staffing problem—operating with roughly one-third…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-first-storm-2025Puerto Vallarta hit by flooding, fallen trees, and damaged roads after first storm of the season Heavy rain and a nighttime storm caused widespread flooding, road closures, and downed trees in Puerto Vallarta. Several key roads remain impassable. PUERTO VALLARTA — The first major storm of the rainy season swept through Puerto Vallarta overnight, leaving behind extensive damage across the city, including widespread flooding, blocked roads, and fallen trees. By morning,…
  • A Strong Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate Could Shift Mexican Real Estate Pricing TrendMexico’s Real Estate Market Booms as Foreign Buyers Rush to Invest Mexico’s real estate market is surging as foreign buyers seek affordable homes and high ROI in hotspots like Puerto Vallarta. Find out what’s fueling the boom. A surge in international interest is rapidly transforming Mexico’s property market, turning popular tourist towns into high-demand real estate hubs. With a mix of affordability, lifestyle appeal, and growing…
  • heavy-rains-flooding-queretaro-june-2025Heavy rains cause flooding and road closures in Querétaro Intense rainfall in Querétaro led to river overflows, flooded streets, and road closures over the weekend. Authorities are monitoring river levels and urging residents to stay alert. Intense rainfall over the weekend caused flooding and mobility disruptions across several areas of Querétaro, as rivers overflowed and drainage systems failed under pressure. While no serious injuries…
  • Queretaro rainsRain washes away 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués Rains from Tropical Storm Dalila caused flooding and landslides that damaged 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués. A 30 million peso contingency fund has been activated. Tropical Storm Dalila left a trail of destruction across the metropolitan region of Querétaro, with heavy rains causing flooding and landslides that affected at least 71 homes in…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top